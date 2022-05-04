Blue Mbombo has shut down the rumours that her baby dad is allegedly millionaire and Glad Afrika chairman Auswell Mashaba

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shares snaps of Blue and Mashaba on his timeline and made the allegations that Mashaba was also involved in the Prasa shenanigans

The former reality star accused Musa of lying for likes but did not specify whether he lied about Mashaba being her baby dad or that he was also involved in the Prasa drama

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Blue Mbombo has taken to social media to shut down the rumours that her baby daddy is millionaire Auswell Mashaba. According to reports, Mashaba is the chairman of Glad Afrika.

Blue Mbombo has rubbished rumours about her alleged baby dad, Auswell Mashaba. Image: @blue_mbombo

Source: Instagram

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took shared a collage of the model and Mashaba on his timeline recently. He alleged that Mashaba is the stunner's baby father.

He went on to say that Mashaba was in the news during the Prasa shenanigans that hogged headlines in Mzansi. Taking to Twitter, the former reality star rubbished Musa's claims. Replying to his post, Blue Mbombo said:

"No dude, this isn’t cool. Why are you lying unprovoked? You can’t ruin people’s names for likes and retweets."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many people asked Blue to elaborate after her tweet, reports OkMzansi. They shared that she did not clarify if Musa lied about Mashaba being her baby dad or that he was involved in the Prasa drama.

@JohnsonAwalle said:

"Musa is lying here, Blue's baby daddy is a well known DJ."

@MacheleZanele commented:

"If It’s true he’s way too old for you. He’s a sugar daddy."

@Shaun_Arrows wrote:

"Lol when she said he's fine, she meant the 'money' is fine."

@Mgulukudu__ commented:

"Millionaire baby daddy Auswell Mashaba, Chairman of Glad Africa, PRASA shenanigans. Which one of those is the lie? Can't all be lies?"

@smith_tshepi asked:

"Please correct the lies, what is the lie here? That the guy in the Pic is Aswell Mashaba or that he is Glad Afrika Chairman? Or that he is your baby daddy?"

@Nonkulycis_01 said:

"Thank God it’s a lie. Sana I was screaming internally."

@odneytomjnr45 added:

"Tell us your side of the story, maybe we might believe you the same way we believed Musa."

Blue Mbombo shares snaps from her lavish baby shower

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Blue Mbombo gave fans a glimpse of her luxurious baby shower. The star went all out for her baby girl with a beautiful set-up that could easily pass for a wedding.

The event was befittingly decorated with pink and white decor. The mother-to-be looked stunning in a beautiful pink gown and designer sandals.

Blue, who was obviously filled with gratitude, revealed in one of the posts that she initially did not want to have a baby shower. Mbombo's lavish baby shower was as luxurious as her gender reveal party. The model posted pictures from the function on her social media pages.

Source: Briefly News