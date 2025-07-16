Sarah Langa earned her fourth academic qualification after graduating with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of the Witwatersrand

In her Instagram post, Sarah Langa reflected on her academic journey and the important life lessons she learnt

She also referenced her divorce from Jehan Mackay as she celebrated her third qualification from Wits University

South African influencer and style icon Sarah Langa has shown Mzansi that she is more than a pretty face. Sarah Langa is officially a four-time graduate after earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of the Witwatersrand.

The 32-year-old influencer’s latest degree from the prestigious Wits Business School is her third degree from the institution and her fourth overall. Sarah Langa previously graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Marketing in 2015 and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration (PDBA) from Wits. She also holds a qualification from the British Academy of Interior Design.

Sarah Langa celebrates graduating from Wits University

Celebrating her achievement on Instagram on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, Sarah Langa posted a video rocking a custom cream-white outfit designed by renowned South African designer Rich Mnisi.

In the caption, Langa shared her academic journey and admitted that the MBA wasn’t easy. She joked that the degree nearly drove her crazy but taught her life-changing lessons.

“What did I miss? Four qualifications later. Three from Wits, one from the British Academy of Interior Design, one Golden Key, and a brain cell or two I may never get back cos MBAs are not built for the weak minded 😅🎓This last one from Wits was really special not only cos it almost made me lose my mind, but because it taught me some of the toughest lessons on hard work, leadership, time, relationships and networking and most importantly resilience,” she wrote.

In her celebratory post, Sarah Langa also took a swipe at her 2020 divorce from Jehan Mackay, cheekily referring to her MBA as her divorce degree. She said the degree meant more to her because it was something that belonged to her forever. She wrote:

“Listen, we made it (safe to say it really is the divorce degree). But imagine having something no one can ever take away from you 💅🏾✨”

See the video below:

What are fans saying about Sarah Langa's graduation?

Fans and celebrities filled the comments section with congratulatory messages. Here are some of the comments:

bonang_m said:

“Congratulations, my girl. Amazing 👏👏😍”

lasizwe gushed:

“This is so HOT! Congratulations babe! 🔥❤️😍”

ayandathabethe_ said:

“Major congratulations, Sarah 👏👏”

mihlalii_n praised:

“Beauty and brains personified 😍”

nolutha0209

That’s an MBA, darling. You come out on the other end a very different person👏🔥❤️

Sarah Langa's Durban July outfit earns praise

Apart from her academic achievements, Sarah Langa also earns praise for her fashion sense.

Briefly News reported that Sarah Langa was praised for her interpretation of the 2025 Durban July's theme.

Sarah Langa showed up at the Durban July with a well-thought-out look. She took South Africans back to the 2010s when the skothane trend was at its peak.

Pictures shared on her social media, showed Sarah wearing a silky Balmain two-piece pantsuit with a gold chain textile. She accessorised the look with a fedora and multiple gold chains.

