Sarah Langa shared her significant academic achievements on social media, and it went viral on X

The stunning influencer showed people how hard she worked at Wits University, where she excelled

Sarah Langa inspired some people, but others interpreted her words differently as the video made rounds on the socials

Sarah Langa shared a video on social media showing her university degrees. The media personality, often lauded for her beauty, opened up about the challenges of getting a higher education.

Sarah Langa shared a video about her four Wits University degrees. Image: @sarahlanga

Source: Instagram

Many people share their thoughts about Sarah's hard work. Gossipmonger Musa Khawula compared Sarah's achievements to her peers in the industry.

Sarah Langa celebrates Wits University degrees

In a video reposted by blogger Musa Khawula, Sarah Langa detailed the challenge of obtaining four degrees, including an MBA. She said she juggled studying and working three jobs. Sarah also said that she did so well that she's a member of the Golden Key International Honor Society, which recognises academic success by university students throughout their studies.

The influencer also said her MBA cost over R700,000. Sarah added that she was going through a divorce while studying. Watch the video below:

People divided over Sarah Lamga

Many people congratulated Sarah and applauded her achievements. Some people were in doubt about the cost of her MBA. Read the comments below:

@ADS_ZAR commented:

"I like how she encourages the young girls to go through school. At the same time, she is also honest and acknowledges the pretty privilege many aren't aware of or don't have."

@Ndoniyamanzi_b said:

"Love it for her, but she studied so much to become a content creator? She should be holding some higher positions at big companies."

@NomfundoFNzama wrote:

"I’ve always seen education as part of self-development, something you do for yourself to grow, create opportunities and better your future. That said, kudos to her! Hopefully, more young women will be inspired to pursue their qualifications and chase their dreams. Ayo!"

@Mka_Miller added:

"Actuarial Science? Usually beauty and brains don't mix, especially in your case sisi."

@voni_babyy applauded:

"Very, very inspiring. Love her DOWNN!"

Sarah Langa turns heads with millionaire boo

Briefly News previously reported that South African socialite Sarah Langa recently caused a buzz when she attended a friend's wedding in Paris with her millionaire boyfriend, Lonwabo Sambudla. The pictures and videos are trending on social media.

Famous model and social media personality Sarah Langa likes to keep her private life away from the public, but fans were happy to catch a glimpse of it in the streets. The star, who has been rumoured to be dating DJ Black Coffee, is reportedly dating successful businessman Lonwabo Sambudla, Duduzile Zuma's ex-husband.

Pictures of the sweet couple attending a friend's wedding in Paris were shared on X by a user with the handle @sanelenkosixx.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News