South African controversial activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai recently responded to people who have been calling her broke

This was after the star trended as DJ Euphonik sued her for the defamatory statements she made about him years back

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mazwai's clap back

Tjo, Ntsiki Mazwai found herself pushed to a corner by netizens on social media after she was served with a lawsuit by DJ Euphonik for the defamatory statements she made about him years back.

In a recent tweet, the controversial activist and poet clapped back at people who have been calling her a broke woman since DJ Euphonik decided to take her to the cleaners. In her post, Mazwai mentioned that everyone was poverty-shaming her when they were also suffering under Cyril Ramaphosa's economy.

She wrote:

"Fascinating how you guys are poverty shaming me when we are mostly ALL seeing flames in Cyril’s economy…"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ntsiki's clapback

Shortly after the controversial star shared her clap back to everyone who had been calling her a broke woman, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@ndumnyandu said:

"Shame, no lie, it's true, there's no money, we are all suffering."

@____Fahrenheit wrote:

"For some reason, being rich means having loads of money. Forget about knowledge, synchronicity, wisdom, energy, etc."

@Brother_718 commented:

"Funny how they believe you are broke…Wishful thinking on their side."

@UZwelithini responded:

"This has nothing to do with Cyril's economy, but the fact that wena wasukela u Euphonik, and now he's taking you to the cleaners. We're happy to see this cause you're always out here dissing men because you're a perfect person. Our hate is a long-term investment."

@BLA_OB replied:

"Being poor beats having an inferior mindset, money is wealth not worth, it makes one better off not better than, we still have a long way to go, hope we don't run out of time..."

@MzansiUnspun mentioned:

"Ntsiki, haters will always have something to say. I’m afraid I see you interact with them more than you do people who engage you with respect. Don't give them the platform, and they will die out."

@T_Mgcina shared:

"You’re spot on, Ntsiki. Love him or hate him, Zuma — scandals and all — there was still a pulse in the country. South Africans had hope; people could breathe. But now? Hayi le nkunkuma! Ramaphosa was forced on us by the ANC like a bad arranged marriage — and now we’re all paying for it. …Hayi le ikaka - Ramaphosa. Ku’rough, even the white man who used to cruise through the chaos, is starting to feel the burn. This isn’t governance — it’s a slow national shutdown, delivered with a fake smile and empty promises."

