South African socialite Shauwn Mkhize recently apologised to all Bloemfontein Celtics fans

This was after it was announced that the star had purchased another football club, which is based in Swaziland

Mkhize asked for forgiveness for changing Bloemfontein Celtics FC's name to Royal AM, which left the club's fans without a team to support

Bathong, Shauwn Mkhize, has finally opened up about buying Bloemfontein Celtic FC and changing it to Royal AM. She also spoke about how her actions have affected the fans.

Just days after buying a new football club in Swaziland, an online user, @UnplayableZA, posted the reality TV star's apology to Bloemfontein Celtic fans for changing their football club's name after purchasing it in 2021.

She further mentioned that she is only now realising the damage she has done when she changed the football club's name.

She said:

"I think Bloemfontein Celtic was caught up in the crossfire. Today, I think I must say I apologise profusely to them for changing the name. I could've done better. I could've done it like how I'm doing now, to say I'm finding a club that is a 1952 club, and I can't change it.

"I want to say today, I'm sorry to Bloemfontein Celtic, but I think I needed to have Royal AM for the sake of my son. I owe him that, and they were caught in the crossfire."

Netizens react to Mkhize's apology

Shortly after the socialite apologised to football fans, many netizens flooded the comment section reacting to her apology. Here's what they had to say:

@GivenSthandwa said:

"After so much she has done."

@SiweleleFanBase commented:

"She deserved a second chance. She was new to football. We forgive her."

@Tsietsi_Mohale responded:

"The less we hear about this lady, the better."

@Mos_iiXXV replied:

"I mean, I understand she loves her son, but naming a club after him was always crazy to me."

@Praisewell_PP commented:

"I don't see why she's apologising, people have bought Bidvest Wits and changed it to TTM and there was no noise, suddenly since it's her she did bad?..awa this thing of double standards is not on, her money her rules, in fact she must do it again to instil order...ngithukeni keh"

@BABYBOYSHABBA wrote:

"This decision is so late. She was obviously advised that she would have one of the most supported clubs in Southern Africa, with a distinguished fan base which even casual soccer fans recognise and would pay money to watch them play. Terrible business acumen from the businesswoman."

@MakhanyaSbuda mentioned:

"Our kids are so manipulative to us that we end up allowing them to make us do wrong! I feel for MamMkhize bcos it was the son who brought scrutiny to the family business when he "laundered" money inside the soccer field, live on TV! There would be no problem for the team or, business if the boy had not brought so much money into the field of play!"

Drama as Royal AM banners stripped off Harry Gwala Stadium

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and Msunduzi Municipality's relationship had ended and their contract had been cancelled.

The Royal AM banners were stripped off the Harry Gwala Stadium a year before the contract was supposed to end. It was also reported that the Democratic Alliance (SA) has joined in on the drama, ordering Mam'Mkhize to pay back the money she was allegedly paid by the municipality during their agreement. In addition to the drama, the soccer club also owes former player Samir Nurkovic over R15M.

