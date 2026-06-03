Makhadzi has responded after facing backlash and boycott threats over comments linked to the death of Mossel Bay teenager Nhamulo Sambo

On 3 June 2026, she broke her silence on X, resharing a TikTok video of her lip-syncing to one of her songs and a heartfelt caption

Social media reactions were mixed: some users advised her to verify facts before speaking publicly, while others defended her right to apologise and learn from mistakes

Makhadzi responded to the backlash over her comments about a Mossel Bay teen's murder. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Talented musician Makhadzi has broken her silence after angry netizens threatened to cancel her and boycott her upcoming event after claiming that Mossel Bay teen Nhamulo Sambo's May 31 killing in KwaNonqaba stemmed from tribalism during anti-immigrant tensions. This comes after the police linked the murder to a burglary, and not xenophobia.

On Tuesday, 3 June 2026, the Ganama hitmaker took to her official X (Twitter) account to reshare a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing her song, We Are One featuring Dr Skaro, from her album Miracle Child. The song urges South Africans to unite despite their differences.

Makhadzi apologises for linking Mossel Bay teen's death to tribalism

In the caption, Makhadzi reiterated that she is not a tribalist. Despite apologising earlier, she asked South Africans to forgive her. The Limpopo-born musician shared that she is not against the March and March Movement. The post was captioned:

“I am not going to stop asking you to forgive me. I am not tribalistic; I just didn’t know things would turn out like this. Kindly please forgive me, my fellow South Africans. I still repeat, I am not against March and March.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Makhadzi apologises for Mossel Bay teen death comments

In the comments, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some accepted Makhadzi’s apology, some warned her to be careful next time and not spread misinformation.

Here are some of the comments:

@sewelankoana advised:

“Makhadzi, you’re a public figure. Next time, wait for facts before you comment. People look up to you, so if you run with misinformation, you’re going to mislead the masses, and that makes you part of the problem.”

@maraporapo_10 said:

“Now I understand why many celebrities prefer to keep quiet on things like this, you can’t please anyone, and your brand will take a knock 🙏”

@Dr_EmZet empathised:

“You were right to voice the opinion you had at the time, even if it turned out to be wrong. You learned. You're a Queen for apologising. You're not the 1st nor the last person to have a wrong opinion. We move on as we're trying to rebuild our country on our own in our own ways.”

@mla4zo argued:

“The intention is not to hear you or what you say. You can apologise all you want, my sister, but the reality is, if anyone holds a certain view on any topic in South Africa, you are seen as against and will be treated as an enemy.”

Makhadzi responded to backlash over her comments on the murder of a teenager from Mossel Bay. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi apologises after backlash from offending deaf community

This isn't the first time that Makhadzi apologised for her behaviour online.

In 2024, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi apologised after she received backlash for offending the deaf community.

The Limpopo singer was called out for discrimination after she playfully used sign language in her music video.

Source: Briefly News