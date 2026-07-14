The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education launched an independent investigation into spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi and his wife after a viral video surfaced

The footage shows Umlazi District Director Metu Mahlambi making allegations of infidelity and the sale of teaching posts during a domestic dispute

The couple issued a joint statement saying the video was recorded four years ago and that the remarks were emotional rather than factual

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KZN Education Department Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi and his wife Metu Mahlambi. Image: IOL News

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has opened an independent investigation into its spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, and his wife, Metu Mahlambi, who serves as Umlazi District Director, following allegations of involvement in the sale of employment posts.

The probe was triggered by a video that spread rapidly on social media, showing the couple in a heated domestic argument. During the exchange, Metu Mahlambi levels a series of accusations against her husband, including claims of infidelity and the alleged sale of teaching posts within the department.

Department acts on viral video

In a statement released on Tuesday, the department confirmed that Head of Department Nkosinathi Ngcobo had taken note of the allegations with serious concern and instructed that a full investigation be conducted.

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"The department views these allegations seriously, as they concern the integrity of public administration and the trust that the people of KwaZulu-Natal have placed in the department," the statement read.

While the allegations remain untested, the department said it is the responsibility of the department to ensure they are subjected to a fair, credible and impartial process.

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Couple apologises for leaked footage

Muzi and Metu Mahlambi have since responded with a joint statement, offering an apology for the circulation of the video. The couple stated that the footage was recorded approximately four years ago during a private marital dispute and expressed regret that what they described as an "intensely emotional moment" had become public.

They directly addressed the substance of the allegations made in the clip, distancing themselves from the remarks captured on camera.

"We wish to clarify that many of the allegations and remarks made in the heat of that argument were emotional expressions born out of hurt, frustration and anger, rather than factual representations," the statement said.

They further said they should not be taken as an accurate account of their relationship or of either of their characters.

The department has not indicated a timeline for the conclusion of the investigation.

KZN Education announces closure of 900 schools

Briefly News previously reported that over 900 schools in KwaZulu-Natal were said to be shut down because of low enrollment numbers. The decision was made by the Department of Education in the province, which stated that at least 250 schools will be permanently closed by the beginning of 2024. Most of the schools that are being considered for permanent closure are in rural areas. According to SABC News, the Department of Education is targeting schools with low enrolment numbers.

Source: Briefly News