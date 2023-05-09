The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal is looking into closing down over 900 schools

The department says these schools, which are primarily in rural areas, will be closed because of low enrolment numbers

South Africans are unhappy about the move, with many concerned about what will happen to the teachers and pupils when the schools close down

DURBAN - Over 900 schools in KwaZulu-Natal will be shut down because of low enrollment numbers.

The closure of over 900 KZN schools has South Africans worried about the future of teachers and pupils.

Source: Getty Images

The decision was made by the Department of Education in the province, which stated that at least 250 schools will be permanently closed by the beginning of 2024.

KZN rural schools close down due to low enrolment

Most of the schools that are being considered for permanent closure are in rural areas. According to SABC News, the Department of Education is targeting schools with low enrolment numbers.

Department Head Nkosinathi Ngcobo explained that some schools have already shut down without the government's intervention because no learners were enrolled in the current financial year.

This is not the first time the government has had to close down a large number of schools in rural areas. In 2021, the Department of Education shut down 1 523 unviable schools, according to IOL.

Most of the schools that closed down were in farming and rural areas.

IFP blames the government for low enrolment in rural schools

Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) Member of the Provincial Legislature, Mntomuhle Khawula, has blamed the government for low enrolment at rural schools.

Khawula explained that rural schools are under-resourced because of the government's failure to service these schools properly.

He added that schools in urban areas and townships are more developed than rural schools, which means parents with the means send their kids to better-resourced schools.

South Africans raise concerns about the closure of rural schools in KZN

@duke_robin said:

"This is a tricky topic because it is not right to have 13 Grade 12 learners in one class. But my issue is, what is going to happen to the teachers in those schools? Will they be deployed elsewhere or what?"

@daddydeeloc1 said:

"Low enrollment rate is the problem, not the schools. How many youngsters are on the streets instead of being in the classroom. We are solving the wrong problem here..."

@free_blacks said:

"Where are all those teachers going to work after this? Government is working against its people "

@Namritha_ said:

"And yet, we have a great need for education in SA. It doesn't make sense."

@Agent2053 said:

"How about converting the schools into skills development centres for the youth who want to do mechanics? Instead of going to Grade 8, they can do it as a career development programme so kids focus on the end goal of their career. The current curriculum is not working at all."

@malz10 said:

"Sad part now, is most schools will be in the townships. Kids will have to travel from 6am in the morning to get to school and will probably get home only after 5pm. Whilst other kids will wake up at 7 to get to school and be home by half 3."

@RBauer15833387 said:

"Because students are travelling far to attend better schools! The answer is a school improvement, not closing them down because the KZN education department has driven them into the ground So township students must travel to the suburbs? What about the township and rural development?"

