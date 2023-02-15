A video went viral, and it shows South African kids at Masihambisane Secondary School in Newcastle reacting to a teacher's new car

The video ended up being edited for American audiences, and South Africans explained why the kids were so excited

The clip got thousands of likes as people marvelled at how happy the children seemed for their educator's success

A TikTok video shows how a South African viral moment reached people in the US. In the video, a voiceover describes how ecstatic they were about their teacher's purchase.

A teacher in KZN showed up to work with a new car, and his students were beyond excited, so went viral. Image: Sjo/William Campbell

South African peeps reacted to the value by explaining in more detail why the video was a hit. Online users used the viral video as an opportunity to explain a bit of South African culture.

South African student celebrating teacher's car milestone goes TikTok viral

A video shows how a teacher showed up in a new car and greeted her students with cheers. The TikTok clip was heartwarming as the students bust lit moves to congratulate the teacher.

South Africans explain country's culture to foreign TikTok users

South Africans were amused to see the video with an American voiceover. South African online users explained the way locals love to dance.

Many people clarify that the kids were especially excited because they saw a GTI, often referred to as a "vrr pha "due to the sound it makes when driving.

BONGANI COSSA commented:

"Masihambise High School in Newcastle."

N.S commented:

"Oh gosh now people will really think we don't have cars her.

sadboyeffect8 commented:

"When you have a good relationship with your learners. they celebrate your ups with you."

thabotseki907 commented:

"He didn't pull up in a brand new car he pulled up in a brand new VUUR PHAA."

Tommie Arrogant commented:

"They don’t want to go back in class. I’d be faking dancing too."

SchounaDale commented:

"In South Africa we celebrate everything and anything!We make happy moments of every occasion."

