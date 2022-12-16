South Africans are known as a dancing nation and dance videos on the internet constantly prove why they earned the title

People across all age groups in Mzansi are often ready to get down when the beat calls for it and there is always a sight to see

No matter the class, race or gender, South Africans are always happy to see one of their own do the most for a song

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Local people love to dance just by looking at how often dance videos go viral. South African online users are always in the mood to see someone show off their moves.

One thing about South Africans is that they will dance and many have gone viral for theitrlit moves. Image: TikTok/@luckyysa/@alicia.386/@nonjabulohmbaligontsi

Source: UGC

The Mzansi culture of dance is a testament to how the country can get through any hardship in high spirits.

Pre-school graduation toddlers nailing dance routine

Briefly News reported on an adorable preschool graduation party that went viral. The kids in the video dressed up as brides and grooms and they did a perfect dance step routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The video got 86,000 likes. Video and special place in South Africa in people's hearts as many complimented the babies on their performance.

Baby hops onto amapiano dance challenge

A cute little baby went viral on TikTok when he participated in the Roboto challenge that was viral on TikTok. The kid left everyone amazed when he nailed the dance routine.

In the video, the little kid even makes an effort to record himself and netizens were impressed. Many people commented that they were sure he learnt it from the grown-ups around him.

Groovist leaves South Africans stunned with her risky moves

A gorgeous girl set the internet ablaze when she took to the dance floor and busted some moves. People were divided over the clip as the lady was showing off her curvaceous body.

A woman had tongues wagging after she did her thing on a dancefloor. Image: Facebook/SAmusicdownlads/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The video was shared on Facebook and got over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments as people shared their divided opinions. Briefly News reported that many people felt that she was not marriage material judging from her moves.

Women dancing in unplastered home impresses

While most homes on TikTok are aesthetic, one lady showed peeps her reality. In the video, the woman shows off some impressive moves in front of a wall without any paint or plaster. The clip struck a chord with many people as she got 300 000 likes and thousands of comments.

Many people explain that they thought she was being authentic. Netizens applauded the woman for not letting her humble background stop her from making content.

South African school kids show off dances during school break time

No list of South African dance videos would be complete without featuring local school kids. Briefly News reported on a video of two school kids who impressed peeps with their moves.

The clip of the students having a dance-off to Bakwa Lah by Major League DJz was a hit. In the video one schoolboy taps another student and busts a dance move. The other student responded by copying his style.

The two end up laughing together to create a heartwarming moment that had South Africans gushing, and proving how the lit dance culture brings people together. Viral dance videos prove just how groovy South Africans are as a people.

Woman's lit moves for dance-off against SA school kids has peeps in stitches

Briefly News previously reported that one woman had people amused after showing that she stays ready to have a dance battle with South African school kids. The TikTokker shared a video of herself making sure that her moves were up to par by practising with Hamba Wena.

People flooded the comments arguing why they think South African children would be unbeatable. Many compared them to the Brazilian kid dance battles that have been trending on TikTok.

A TikTok content creator @itskadi__ posted a video of herself practising at home just in case she ever finds herself having a dance-off against a South African school kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News