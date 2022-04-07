An entertaining video of two school pupils doing a cool dance challenge has been doing the rounds online

The clip shows the pair dance in a peculiar fashion as one of them pulls the other by the tie to the amapiano song Bakwa Lah

Saffas were left impressed and amused by the pupils’ creativity and flooded the post with banter and funny comments

Another trendy dance video has taken social media by storm and naturally, ama2K are killing it!

Online user @luckkyysa took to TikTok to share a video of two pupils dancing together in a peculiar yet amusing fashion.

Saffas were entertained by a video of two learners doing a funny dance at school. Image: @luckkyysa/TikTok

In the clip, one pupil is seen hopping to the amapiano tune, Bakwa Lah by Major League DJz, Mathandos, and Nvcho, as he approaches his schoolmate and pulls her by her tie. She responds accordingly and hops back with him before they both break into laughter.

“She my groove buddy,” the clip was captioned.

Judging by the comments, Saffas were quite impressed by the entertaining video.

Dima Cebi wrote:

“Nifunda kamnandi.”

user327477199816 reacted:

“Simunye.”

Wilmari shared:

“Forget the land story. This right here is the South Africa we all want. Dankie julle.”

Lwazimp14 commented:

“There's nothing I like more than seeing kids of different races and cultures united it kinda gives me hope for a better tomorrow.”

Mbeis replied:

“I still believe our kids are okay with each other, until parents intervene and teach them otherwise.”

Phumlane ManP reacted:

“And that how I met your mother.”

Sisonke said:

“She understood the assignment.”

