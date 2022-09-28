A cute little girl walked in front of the camera while two older girls were trying to record a dance video

Widely followed Twitter account @kulanicool shared the clip showing the baby casually eating her chips

The people of Mzansi loved how chilled she was and how the one girl laughed hard when she realized what had happened

Toddlers can be a handful, but they also bring so much joy. Two older girls were trying to record a dance video when little Miss came along and started eating her chips in front of the phone, blocking them out.

A video showing a toddler bombing a dance video left many in hysterics. Image: Twitter / @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Dance clips have sent the world into an era of unity, groove and happiness. Just like this incident, they don’t always go to plan and often end up being the best clips.

Widely followed Twitter account @kulanicool shared the adorable clip showing the little girl bombing the older girls' dance clip. When the one girl realized, she had a good chuckle at the little one.

“This made my day ”

Social media users clap for the little one who ruined the clip

Having a good laugh, people think the little girl did the elders a favour by ‘ruining’ their clip. Her little face is priceless, and peeps just can’t get enough.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@_tsholkyie said:

“@NikNaksSA this is it...that's the advert right there.”

@Mamaomolemo25 said:

“That's my baby right there ”

@oNcuncu said:

“Fixing the country ”

@thando4real said:

“Fixing the country at such a young age ”

@NeoThabo said:

“When you have plans but Eskom has other plans. ”

@FutureBite said:

@SternfordItai said:

Toddler corrects mother’s pronunciation of vitamins with sass, the people of Mzansi crack jokes

In related news, Briefly News reported that toddlers have no filter. A video of a little girl correcting her mother on how to pronounce the word vitamin had left people in stitches. Kids of today are too smart, neh!

With most Mzansi children being taught English at school, their command of the langue is often better than their parents. Like this mom, many are being corrected by their kids.

Twitter user @LoveAsandies shared the clip of her four-year-old baby girl correcting how she said vitamin. Babe went from English to IsiXhosa without hesitation and spoke both languages like a pro. Momma herself was even rendered to laughter by the whole situation.

Source: Briefly News