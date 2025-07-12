Gagasi FM's radio personality, Minnie Ntuli, has issued a statement on Facebook following the criticism she received online

The Real Housewives of Durban star has apologised and admitted she's “appalled” by her own behavior

The reality TV star received more backlash online after her apology, as fans of the show revealed that she’s not sincere

Reality TV has issued a public apology on Facebook. Images: Londie_London_Official and Buzzlife

Source: UGC

Minnie Ntuli has responded to the backlash she received following the viral unseen footage with Londie London on the Real Housewives of Durban.

Ntuli's apology on Facebook follows Gagasi FM's statement on social media on Friday, 11 July, after her Real Housewives of Durban physical altercation.

Entertainment channel PopPulseSA has shared Ntuli's statement on its X account on Saturday, 12 July.

The radio personality reveals in her statement that she's come face to face with the impact of her actions on The Real Housewives of Durban.

"I take full accountability for the role I played. I want to sincerely apologise to the affected cast members," says Ntuli.

Ntuli adds that she's reached out to the cast members privately and publicly, and remains committed to making amends.

"I will seek professional counselling to address my emotional responses."

South Africans lambast Minnie Ntuli

@ChunksOfMe said:

"@Akha_Si, the thing about Minnie is that she's a serial bully. Penny Ntuli spoke up about her, then on the franchise, she bullied 2 ladies. I can't imagine how many more in private because some high school ex-mates say she's been this way. So it's really hard to forgive her."

@Aphie91 responded:

"Her apology is not sincere and is lacking something because she disrespected Londie's personal life and business. Her strategy should include supporting Nonku and Londie's businesses."

@ntombenhle_zuma said:

"She is a narcissist, this one. There is zero apology here. The only thing she does is speak about herself and say little to nothing about the person she bullied!"

@MissLuu_nje replied:

"Nah fam, she needs to go to jail, move directly to jail. Do not pass begin, do not collect focko."

@angazi_nje wrote:

"Everybody has moments of temporary insanity where your good mind just leaves you. Minnie is only a human being who has made a mistake. She was probably made to believe that she needed to bring more drama to that show. Then she took it too far. Let’s give her a little bit of grace."

@OpinionAndStuf said:

"This is an AI-written speech; she didn't write it."

Minnie Ntuli apologises to Londie London. Images: Londie_London_official and MinnieNtuli

Source: UGC

Londie London threatens legal action against Minnie Ntuli over defamation claims: “She’s evil”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that Londie London plans to file a defamation and assault lawsuit against Minnie Ntuli following their altercation on The Real Housewives of Durban season 5 reunion.

Unreleased footage showed Minnie pushing Londie's forehead and making a vulgar remark, sparking massive backlash on social media.

Fans are calling for Minnie to be cancelled, labelling her behaviour as violent, disrespectful, and unfit for the media industry.

Source: Briefly News