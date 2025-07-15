Londie London's restraint during a confrontation with Minnie Ntuli on The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5 has made her a trending topic on social media

Minnie Ntuli's aggressive behaviour in the unreleased video sparked public outrage

Celebrities like Somizi, Lady Du, Jojo Robinson, and Winnie Ntshaba shared reactions to the viral moment

Londie London is still trending on social media for not attacking Minnie Ntuli back when she provoked her during the filming of The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5. Social media went up in flames when an unreleased video of Minnie Ntuli aggressively confronting Londie, but Londie didn't fight back.

Somizi, Lady Du, and other celebs have praised Londie London for her calmness. Image: @somizi, @londie_london_official and @SACelebUpdates

The video angered South Africans, who are calling for Minnie Ntuli to never return to any television shows, while others have started a petition to have her removed from Gagasi FM.

Somizi and other celebs react to Londie's calmness

Somizi Mhlongo was among the many celebrities and influencers who took to social media to shower Londie London with praise for remaining calm during the altercation with Minnie Ntuli.

The former Idols SA judge said Londie's level of self-control needs to be studied. The post read:

"Her level of restraint, emotional intelligence, and calmness to be studied very hard @londie_london_official baby girl I’m so proud of u. OH MY GUAAAAAAARD."

Lady Du also took to her Instagram page to give a shout-out to Londie London for her behaviour on the show. The hitmaker showed her full support for Londie. Part of the caption read:

"Sis, we are behind you. Thank you for showing us that there’s strength in not retaliating to anything triggering, showing every black child that sometimes it’s ok to not stand and fight but to be the bigger person."

More celebs show love to Londie London

Other celebrities, including Jojo Robinson and Yaya Mavundla, also reacted to how Londie handled Minnie Ntuli's confrontation.

@laconco said:

"Show me your friends and I’ll know who you are👏"

@mrs.jojo.robinson commented:

"She is the real queen of rhod👑❤️"

@winnie_ntshaba said:

"Oh, she’s brave also for sitting down after that poking…. I was gonna get up and run for my life…. Never fought in my life and scared of even a clap😢😢😢… @londie_london_official you are a Queen Sisi❤️❤️❤️❤️ so sorry you had to experience such."

@yayarsa noted:

"If you are a 10, you don’t fight. Honestly, your hands are for carrying a luxury bag & holding a glass of champagne after a waiter pours it for you."

@lucia_mphahlele added:

"That scene must have triggered every single person who has ever been bullied, cos ohhhh boy did I cry 😮"

Londie London was praised for remaining calm during a confrontation with Minnie Ntuli. Image: @londie_london_official

Minnie Ntuli admits she was mean to Londie London

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that radio personality Minnie Ntuli is really feeling the heat on social media. This is regarding her behaviour and attitude towards Londie London on The Real Housewives of Durban season 5.

Recently, the star confessed during an interview, where she admitted to having been mean towards Londie London, and that when she looks back, she can see how her insulting words have impacted the influencer deeply.

