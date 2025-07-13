Sports presenter Minnie Dlamini recently responded to Rachel Kolisi's video about the difficulties of co-parenting after divorcing Siya Kolisi

Kolisi, who is co-parenting with the Springboks captain, recently shared on her TikTok account how she copes without her children when they visit their father

South Africans and fans of the media personality took to her video this week to comfort her and praised her for her bravery

Media personality Minnie Dlamini recently comforted businesswoman Rachel Kolisi on social media when she gave an update on life after divorce with her children.

Kolisi topped social media trends this past week when she updated her fans on how she spent her days while she's apart from her children.

The award-winning TV presenter, Minnie Dlamini, commented on Kolisi's recent TikTok video and wrote:

"Sorry Mama."

South Africans comfort Rachel Kolisi

Kaylin Van Schalkwyk replied:

"Supporting Rachel doesn’t mean sending hate to Siya. We can show support without being mean."

tarayoacec0 responded:

"Yoh, Bo Siya Kolisi mare basenya mahn a beautiful marriage with kids and siblings in it."

EmmKayy671 wrote:

"I saw another video on TikTok about how these parents take turns being in the house so the kids don’t ever have to leave."

AmmaarahMatthews said:

"I'm sorry, but is no one going to speak about the 'Sasha fierce' slide? Everyone is so bent over about her addressing the divorce part. Honestly, it's her page, her life. Let her process her own feelings the way she feels fit... klaar! If you don't like it scroll on by."

sharndluip replied:

"Woah. These comments. Watching this video, I did not think of Siya. I felt for a woman going through something very difficult. No matter who is at fault, divorce is up there as one of the top 3 things that cause the most stress (death, moving, divorce). Divorce is sometimes like mourning someone you thought that person could have been. The dreams you had with them. Moving the kids up and down, that's out of routine? My heart goes out to you."

tahnurmica🇿🇦 said:

"South Africa is behind you, Mama. This chapter isn’t the end, it’s a turning point, and even though you didn’t choose this storm, you will rise in it softer, wiser, and stronger. One day, you’ll look back and see that even here… God was holding you."

