Rachel Kolisi shared an update about her life, and she has recently made a big change with regard to the car she uses

The former wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi took to social media and showed off her new ride, which is completely different from her Mercedes-Benz, worth millions

Rachel Kolisi left tongues wagging after she shared a post with a lengthy caption about how she feels about changing cars

Rachel Kolisi had people buzzing after she posted about the new car in her life. The socialite was married to Siya Kolisi until they announced their divorce in 2024.

Rachel Kolisi posted about her new car after saying goodbye to her Mercedes-Benz. Image: @rachelkolisi / Instagram / Alex Livesey / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Rachel Kolisi's recent car change sparked a lot of opinions on X. People hate a lot to say, especially after Rachel deleted her post about driving a new car.

Rachel Kolisi lets go of Mercedes

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Rachel posed next to a Toyota Yaris and said she does not know whether she can laugh or cry. She lamented how quickly life can change, but she concluded on a positive note that the big change is not forever, and it is just a temporary chapter. She said:

"Life has a funny way of humbling you just when you think you've got it all figured out. One day you are riding high, the next year asking a friend to burn their spec card and Google how to parallel park a Yaris with dignity."

Rachel Kolisi spent her last day with a Mercedes-Benz. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

What happened between Rachel and Siya Kolisi?

Rachel Kolisi was happily married to Siya Kolisi for years. The pair were well known as a power couple, and many of their fans stayed in denial after they announced their divorce.

Since then, Rachel Kolisi has been vocal about her healing journey during her divorce from Siya. Many people have also had eyes on her ex-husband, who has been criticised ever since they broke up.

SA slams Siya Kolisi over Rachel Kolisi's car

People soon turned their attention to Siya Kolisi, with many speculating that he played a hand in her changing cars. However, Rachel had another post on her Instagram stories where she said goodbye to her Mercedes, implying that she used it as part of a sponsorship. Many people continue to speculate about why Rachel was driving a Yaris, with many blaming Siya.

@KhumaloFk commented:

"Bro this is still the mother of your kids man please don't do this bro."

@AnelesM___KO wrote:

"This can't be true. Not when she's taking care of all the kids, including his siblings. I refuse to believe he would do that."

@Credo_II speculated:

"We can't keep letting Siya Kolisi get away with this."

@SerojaneLennox wrote:

"Sympathy farming😭😭Siya ke mfana moXhosa🤣 "

@Nay_TKPH asked:

"Trying to garner sympathy, maybe? No one that’s gowishing for real would document it idk 🤷🏾‍♀️"

@DjButterGlow added:

"That post shook every car dealership marketing team this Friday. Suddenly everyone was negotiating, rates were flying, and Mercedes probably had to triple their offer. She locked in a deal and deleted the post. New wheels reveal coming next week."

@_Santini_10 wrote:

"People don't understand that material things don't matter to some people. All you need is peace, a peaceful environment with or without a spouse. I'll always choose peace."

@Motlatso_ added:

"After God, fear men.👍🏼"

@SelekaThuli said:

"😭tjo mara lenyalo."

Rachel Kolisi talks about life after divorce

