A man in a TikTok video went viral because of the luxury car that he drove to go to a local restaurant

The clip of the man arriving in a car that made a statement caught people's attention on social media

People had a lot to say as they speculated about the man who was behind the wheel of a luxurious whip

In a TikTok video, a man was caught on camera leaving an impressive car. The Gent immediately made a statement when he arrived at a restaurant.

The video of the man and his car made a splash on the socials with thousands of likes. People commented on the videos, speculating that the man looked obviously well off.

Man shows up in luxury vehicle

In a video posted on TikTok by @mafiaasgupta, a man arrived at a venue in an impressive sports car. And the person waiting for him was recorded as he walked up or after he exited a red Ferrari. Watch the video of the man and his Ferrari below:

Luxury vehicle trend in SA

A woman inspired people when she made an impressive big-girl purchase, which she celebrated on TikTok. The lady with expensive taste bought a fancy car, and she did it without getting into debt. The 24-year-old gave credit to God when she shared that she purchased her luxury car in full cash, a detail which enthralled viewers.

In another story, a woman showed off her new BMW in a TikTok video. The TikTokker revealed her car was worth R2 million and was showered with lots of praise from netizens. Finance expert Flufhelani Mapshapa told Briefly News that a car depreciates quickly from the moment it's first driven. The financial guru added that cars usually have ongoing costs such as fuel, insurance and maintenance.

SA speculate about the Ferrari driver

People were raving after watching the video of the man with the Ferrari. The scene of his exit from the vehicle left viewers amused. Many made wild speculations about the Ferrari driver. Read online users comments below:

Beyonce Knowles wrote:

"Ngathi akathathi kahle, but uneMali & that’s all that matters so I’d date him😔"

withlove.kamo commented:

"He's kinda cute idk😂🤭"

Naphty3 wondered:

"O tagile or ke rich walk?"

V. joked:

"I would also park like that if I had a Ferrari."

ynch0co noticed:

"That’s not even a parking spot 💀"

lunghii was amused:

"So he doesn't park on a parking lines vhela? 😏"

A South African mining tycoon left people amazed when he splurged on a 6x6 luxury truck that cost more than R15 million.

Peeps were moved by a doting husband who spoiled his wife by surprising her with a luxury car that she did not see coming in a TikTok video.

One lady showed her journey from driving a simple car to finally getting to drive her dream Mercedes-Benz.

Online users felt offended by a woman who made it known that she has a large collection of luxury vehicles.

