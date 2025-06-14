A video of a petrol attendant having fun at work went viral, and people were delighted to watch his antics

The man was serving customers in the most upbeat fashion, which viewers loved to watch

Online users were amused after seeing the cheerful petrol attendant dutifully attend to his clients

One petrol attendant became a viral sensation for the way he served his customers. The man working at the Shell garage with lots of enthusiasm went viral.

A Shell petrol attendant met his match when he broke out into a dance. Image: Felix Thee Minister

The video of the happy petrol attendant went viral and amassed over 90,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people raving about the Shell employee.

Shell employee dances up a storm

In a Facebook video by Felix Thee Minister, a Shell petrol attendant went viral for dancing. He did a dance routine with a customer who joined in on the fun. Watch the video of the Shell worker below:

Petrol attendants showered with love

Petrol attendants receive lots of love on social media for their hard work. One lady went to an Engen where she linked up with petrol attendants. The young woman posted the dance video she filmed with the men working at Engen. South Africans were delighted by the dance video, which proved how friendly petrol attendants are.

One lady took to social media to find her petrol-attendant crush. The lover girl shared a TikTok video of the filling station employee she fell for. Online users rallied behind her after seeing the young good looking petrol attendant she was romantically interested in. People shared their tips for how she could try to find the mystery man from the video.

SA raves about Shell garage attendant

Online users applauded the Shell petrol attendant's dance moves. Netizens were amused by the clients who danced along with him. Read people's comments about the Shell petrol attendant below:

Flex, the petrol attendant, often shows photos of himself out of his uniform. Image: Felix Thee Minister

Patrick Trompies Letwaba commented:

"Give the dude credits, Shell Manager, he always keeps customers happy."

Leezille Walker wrote:

"It brings me so much joy at a petrol station when they assistants dance like thisssss keep it up, liking the vibe."

cerwin plaatjies said:

"Malume should've been manager at this point🔥"

Channelle Smith Bloem added:

"It's always shell staff doing the most. Good moves brother🔥"

Nhlakanipho Ngwenya said:

"Where can we put more tips🔥"

Thathis's Maboneng Pub & Grill added:

"Just admit that this guy has or have his own mind 🙏"

Vuyisa Twani wrote:

"If you are a petrol attendant, they look for three things: 1. people's person ❤️2. You can dance💃 3. You can fight 😂"

