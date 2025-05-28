One petrol attendant at Shell left people laughing after he did the most for a client who was filling up his fuel

The video captured the hilarious moments when a petrol attendant paid special attention to a biker who made a stop

Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing the effort that the employee at the filling station put in attending to the customer

A Shell petrol attendant became a viral sensation for the service he gave. In a TikTok video, he was attending to a biker who was in for a treat.

A petrol attendant gave a biker excellent customer service. Image: dr_azneps / TikTok / Matthew Horwood / Getty Images

The clip of the Shell petrol attendant received more than 8,000 likes. Many commented on the eager petrol attendant's behaviour.

Shell petrol attendant services biker

In a video by @dr_azneps a man on a motorcycle stopped at a garage where a petrol attendant helped him. After filling up, the man decided to wash the biker's version of a windscreen. The Shell petrol attendant wiped dust off his helmet and then tried to clean it with a squeegee just as they do on cars. Watch the video of the biker and a petrol attendant below:

SA loves petrol attendants

Petrol attendants often have viral moments on TikTok. One lady went viral after she shared a video showing what good sports local petrol attendants usually are. The garage employees looked happy to participate as they did a dance together in the video, which made people remark on the friendly culture of South Africans.

A petrol attendant's personality made one client feel at ease. In a video, he was filling up a tank when he did his best to teach the customer some vernacular. In the clip, he left the young smiling from ear to ear, and they had a warm interaction.

South African petrol attendants often become viral sensations. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

SA laughs at biker and Shell petrol attendant

Many people thought the video of the man getting the best service from a petrol attendant was wholesome. Metizens applauded the petrol attendant for giving the biker the best service possible. Read people's comments about the biker and the garage staff below

Yvonne said:

"100%Customer service 😂"

GraceM wrote:

"Asbonge for cleaning the windscreen yimoto phela leyo😂🔥🥰"

uncle_p2 commented:

"😂 Taking care of drivers 🤣"

Salomon G laughed:

"Yeah, windscreen must always be clean."

manga gushed:

"When you love your job and go the extra mile 😂"

Matshelela 2 cheered:

"He deserves a salary increase plus a bonus at the end of the year 🤣"

mama Tlotso applauded:

"😂👌If customer service was a person,u deserve your flowers 💐"

UNyawose said:

"Safe riding right there."

Skhumbuzo Mthembu added:

"Good service and safety first."

