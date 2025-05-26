"Haibo": Woman’s Hilarious Taxi Chronicle Goes Viral, Leaving South Africans Stunned
- A woman showcased their hilarious taxi chronicle, which left South Africans cracking up in laughter
- The TikTok video gained massive traction online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments
- People reacted by flooding the post with jokes, while some shared their own experiences
A local woman has become an unexpected social media sensation after sharing a series of humorous videos documenting her daily experiences as a taxi commuter in South Africa.
Woman showcases her taxi antics
The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @melanin.mendez unveiled how she had to jump in a Cape Town taxi due to the door automatically locking itself so they had to make use of the other door.
From the quintessential rush-hour scramble for seats to the impromptu karaoke sessions led by fellow passengers, her videos capture the vibrant and sometimes bizarre moments that define the taxi experience for many Capetonians, which left many people in Mzansi cracking up in laughter.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
While the video was primarily comedic, it also touched upon the realities of public transport in the city, including the close quarters and occasional delays. However, the overall tone remains positive, celebrating the resilience and good humour of the commuters.
The young lady's clip has quickly gone viral, garnering thousands of views and comments from users who shared their own taxi anecdotes. The account has sparked a trend of similar "taxi tales" from other cities, proving that the shared experience of public transport, with all its quirks, can be a source of universal amusement.
Watch the video of the funny taxi chronicle below:
SA is amused by the woman's taxi chronicle
South Africans are having a good laugh over a viral video featuring a woman’s hilarious taxi chronicle, and many took to the comments section to express their thoughts, as it resonated deeply in South Africa, where minibus taxis are a common mode of transport and part of daily life for millions.
Thembamdike1 said:
"Emathuneni sobonana."
Botlale Moloto added:
"Imagine that time you are wearing a miniskirt."
Sihle.mlatha wrote:
"Haibo."
Dlula bedlala commented:
"Kaze sinjan ukunuka lestulo lah abasikuhla khona kanje ngayo."
Neoentle_ was curious:
“No, why are you guys laughing?”
Sisanda Mgolombane announced how she would have reacted:
“I ’d simply evaporate.”
Anrich Winnaar was amused:
"The fact that we know him is more funny."
Lucky Mhluli commented:
"Mxm ah bra that time had already had a conversation with my uncle in association to look at the matter... no more helping you."
4 Briefly News taxi drama stories
- Many people became invested after seeing a heated disagreement between two women who were using a taxi in Johannesburg.
- Online users were thoroughly amused after a taxi driver decided to make his passengers pay for arguing with him.
- One man and a woman got into it over a taxi seat and South Africans had a lot to say about how the man handled the lady.
- Viewers were left with many questions after a man travelled with a living creature in a local taxi.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za