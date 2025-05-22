A petrol attendant captured the attention of many people in South Africa after she flaunted her latest purchase

The young lady was emotional over her big achievement as she showed it off in a TikTok video

Mzansi netizens loved the woman's clip as they took to the comments section to shower her with heartwarming messages

A petrol attendant is making waves on social media after she flaunted her brand-new car, which caught the attention of Mzansi.

A South African petrol attendant flaunted her brand-new sleek car in a TikTok video. Image: @potlako.pheladi

Source: TikTok

Petrol attendant bags an impressive car

Taking to her TikTok account under the handle @potlako.pheladi, she gave her viewers a glimpse into the day she took her car from the dealership with joy and tears.

In the clip, she showcased her sleek ride that has left many Mzansi users inspired and impressed. @potlako.pheladi, still dressed in her uniform, is seen proudly bending down as she prayed for her vehicle, a red VW Polo GTI with a beaming smile.

The footage captures the inside of the car, polishing the bonnet and revving the engine, as she confidently poses next to the whip. The video quickly gained traction, with many users applauding her achievement and praising @potlako.pheladi's determination.

Her story has resonated with many South Africans who understand the value of hard work and perseverance in tough economic times.

The viral moment has since sparked conversations about financial planning, side hustles, and the changing narrative around blue-collar jobs. For many, the petrol attendant’s success serves as a reminder that hard work, when combined with patience and good decisions, can lead to extraordinary outcomes.

While the young lady has become a symbol of hope and hustle in Mzansi, many continue to celebrate her and feel motivated to pursue the same path.

Take a look at the video of the stunner's impressive car below:

SA claps for petrol attendant's achievement

While many were impressed by her success, some took the opportunity to express their car aspirations. Whether a show of pride or an inspiration for others, the woman's car flaunting has certainly left an impact.

Makhubela said:

"Congrats sis, you prove other people wrong ukuthi no matter how hard things a, you can change them."

Katlego Kat wrote:

"Huge congratulations on your new ride! Wishing you many happy and safe journeys."

Mafridos expressed:

"Halala, my sister. Congratulations."

Chego Mafaro replied:

"Congratulations, this can only be God."

Nomsamodisane shared:

"Amen it is possible."

User commented:

"Congratulations, sis, I’ll come buy you lunch. I always see you ko Olieven, I know you as this lady othanda uku rasa."

A petrol attendant showcased her brand-new, impressive car in a TikTok video. Image: @potlako.pheladi

Source: TikTok

South African women flex their cars

Briefly News previously reported that one woman in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showcased her achievements.

previously reported that one woman in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showcased her achievements. One young lady achieved a big milestone in her life and bragged about it on TikTok as she showed off her car.

A woman in Mzansi showed off her brand-new whip, and her salesman had ladies going wild in the comments section.

One South African woman turned heads with her collection of cars, which she flexed on her social media account after taking part in the latest social media challenge.

Source: Briefly News