A student mom's heartwarming moment at graduation took the internet by storm

She walked the stage holding her baby in her arms, earning admiration from everyone present, and the video was shared on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comments with love, calling her a true symbol of strength, hope and motivation for young mothers everywhere

A young mom graduated, holding her baby, touching the hearts of many social media users. Image: @kimberlyquzack

Source: TikTok

A beautiful moment at a university graduation ceremony went viral and melted hearts online, as a mom took her baby with her to collect her hard-earned reward for her dedication.

The touching clip was shared on TikTok by user @kimberlyquzack and instantly blew up, gaining 7.5M views, 1.3M likes and nearly 7.7K comments from online users who were emotional and inspired.

Student mom goes viral with baby

In the clip, a young mother sat proudly among other graduates in her graduation regalia, holding her baby while waiting for her big moment. As the line of graduates moved forward, she stood up, still holding her little one, ready to step into her well-earned spotlight.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

When her name was called, the mom confidently walked across the stage with her baby in her arms. The entire crowd rose to their feet in an instant, clapping and cheering for her. Even the faculty members, professors and academic deans seated on stage stood in unison to show her deep respect. She accepted her degree with grace, walked off stage to louder applause, and was warmly hugged by a school rep as she exited.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts with pure love

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the viral, heartfelt moment. The comments section overflowed with support, praise, and love for the young woman who showed what real determination looked like. Many users said she proved that being a mother doesn’t mean putting your dreams on pause.

Some said they hoped she'd save the video for her child to see one day and feel proud. Others joked the baby should be named "Degree," saying it had been there every step of the way and that it earned its first qualification.

Attendees were impressed by a young lady carrying her little one at her graduation. Image: Kimberly L. Quzack

Source: Facebook

User @Comentist said:

"We officially introduce the baby's given name as Degree. This child will never lack education."

User @Rudzani Nemakhavhani shared:

"She won 🏆. Having her baby, 👶 and qualification same time ⏲️."

User @patience Nhlap commented:

"Wow, you reminded me of myself when I graduated from college, my daughter was just 1 year and 6 months, and she was there to celebrate my achievement with me, so proud of you, dear."

User @Miracle Geovonné added:

"This should show the people who always say 'your life is ruined' when you have kids early, under certain circumstances. Kids are blessings, and you CAN do it, you will do it 💜."

User @MeMe said:

"She knew what she had to do and she Did That‼ A moment that not only she will remember but one that everyone who loves her will a prime example of Black Excellence. I’m proud of you, and I don’t even know you. Congratulations. Keep striving."

User @Khatrinah Khloe shared:

"The baby’s first degree 🥰."

