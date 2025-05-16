A UKZN student graduating with flair had the entire graduation hall on its feet after celebrating his academic win and Kaizer Chiefs' victory

During the graduation walk, he proudly revealed his team's T-shirt, in celebration of their Nedbank win, and his clip was shared on TikTok

The clip went viral, with social media users hyping him up and saying both wins meant the world after his team's 10-year dry spell

A Kaizer Chiefs supporter went on stage with his team's t-shirt in his hand while graduating.

Source: TikTok

One KZN graduate turned his walk across the stage into a double celebration for his degree and his favourite soccer team.

His clip was shared on TikTok by @ukzn_official, the university’s official account, leaving online users vibing hard with the moment and showing mad love.

Kaizer Chiefs fan owns the graduation stage

As the young man stepped up to the stage, he casually pulled out his Kaizer Chiefs shirt like a true fan and flexed with pride. The hall went wild. Everyone cheered as he repped the black and yellow while flashing the biggest smile. This was a double celebration as his team bagged the Nedbank Cup championship just in time for his graduation, after 10 years without a trophy.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA celebrates the graduate and his team

Social media users were feeling all the feels. Many said it wasn’t just about soccer, saying it was about pride, loyalty, and bouncing back after years of waiting. Some commented how the win gave them hope and brought life back into their team spirit.

Others joked that Kaizer Chiefs fans were educated, making the video even more legendary.

Social media users were amused to see a confident student display his love for his team.

Source: Getty Images

User @Kudlakuyadliwa joked:

"He must add on his CV that he supports Kaizer Chiefs, so that the employer will see he is loyal."

User @Africa We Are One shared:

"Yoh kanti i Kaizer Chiefs inabalandeli abangaki😆😆yoh 90% of South Africans are happy."

User @Happiness Pree Luks said:

"Khosi for life 🔥🔥."

User @lefa matenche shared:

"Double celebrations 💃."

User @Mufasa commented:

"Not just about the cup, it’s proof that even after 10 years, you can still win. Friends might finish before you, people might laugh, but be like Kaizer Chiefs: show up. One day, you’ll lift your trophy, celebrate like it’s the World Cup, and they’ll watch in silence. They’ll get jealous, start explaining, and forget they’ve been winning like your win hit ‘em personally😂."

User @Jonas Thapelo Maganyela joked:

"The Korobela that Mr Motaung gave us😭iyoooo I can't."

