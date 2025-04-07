A young lady, celebrating a significant achievement, shared a video of herself working at a restaurant before proudly showcasing her academic success

The young woman shared this in a clip on TikTok, highlighting her hard work, determination, and resilience, as well as how she balanced two demanding goals and emerged victorious

Social media users quickly filled her comment section with congratulatory messages, wishing her the best. Some even advised her to apply for jobs abroad

A young lady shared a video of herself working as a waiter before it transitioned to show her graduating. Image: @nombulelolelo24

Balancing work and studies is no easy feat, especially when your job requires you to stand all day, attend to customers, and ensure the establishment remains clean and hygienic for guests.

One lady, TikTok user @nombulelolelo24, successfully balanced working at a restaurant with her studies, celebrating the rewarding outcome of her sacrifice, and sharing it with her followers on the video streaming app.

The young lady graduates

The clip shared by @nombulelolelo24 shows her cleaning tables, chairs, windows, and even toilets at Roccomamas. It then transitions to show her assembling and packing takeaway boxes, before ending with a joyful @nombulelolelo24 dancing and laughing ecstatic at her graduation, wearing full regalia, with other graduates visible in the background.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA celebrates the lady

Her post was flooded with messages from social media users who expressed their pride in her achievement. Many said she inspired them and taught them resilience. Some even became emotional, saying @nombulelolelo24 reminded them of their journey toward earning their qualifications.

Others advised her not to limit her job search to local opportunities but to apply for jobs overseas as well while some pro

A woman motivated others by sharing her showing her resilience and determination. Image: @nombulelolelo24

User @Dinky said:

"You know what, yeah! Hell yeah!! Love to see the girlies winning,♥️♥️congratulations girl, cheers to many more blessings🥂."

User @KQ added:

"So deserving! Super proud of you 🥹❤️."

User @koekas commented:

"Congratulations stranger, may your path from here on out be with ease, success & everlasting blessing ❤️🎓!

User @Nothando Senamile105 shared:

"I was working at Shoprite too while working towards my qualification and I graduated 2023 happy for you stranger🥰🎉."

User @Juwi added:

"This made me tear up, I was the same, carried boxes, swept, cleaned toilets etc 😭 studied while pregnant and wrote my finals 3 days before my due date. Today I have a B.eD and teach at a government school."

User @Ndileka_M said:

"Who is chopping onions here🥺🥺. Ngaze ngaba (The way I am ) proud of a stranger. well done honey. You did it, not even the sky is the limit 🔥🔥."

