A woman sat at a restaurant while a group of nearly 10 cheerful staff members sang and clapped to celebrate her birthday

Instead of smiling or acknowledging them, she looked away, appearing completely uninterested while restaurant workers put effort into making the moment special

The video sparked a debate online as some viewers found her reaction rude and ungrateful, and others speculated that she was probably expecting something bigger

Many restaurants go the extra mile to make birthdays special by having their staff sing for customers. Their cheerful melodies and clapping often bring joy to the birthday person, making them feel celebrated. People, however, react differently to the kind gesture, as some love it and some don't.

A local lady, TikTok user @promiseangelique, shared a clip of her restaurant birthday celebration, leaving social media users engaged in a serious debate about appreciation and respect.

Restaurant waiters sing for the birthday girl

In the clip, several waiters stand around @promiseangelique, happily clapping and singing. While they put effort into making the moment special, the birthday girl appears completely uninterested. She doesn't smile, make eye contact, or acknowledge them. Instead, she looks away as if she is bored.

SA is unimpressed by the woman's cold gesture

The clip sparked mixed reactions, with many saying she was very impolite. Some users felt she could have smiled or clapped to show appreciation. Others speculated that she might have expected a bigger surprise like an engagement and was possibly disappointed when it didn’t happen.

Others felt sorry for their siblings working at restaurants who often deal with impolite customers and suggested that restaurants rethink the singing gesture to protect other people's dignity.

User @Mercy Kunene shared:

"Maybe she was expecting a proposal, that's why she got furious 🤣😂."

User @SihleChipunza commented

"Things we go through as waiters 💔😂."

User Mama Ka Siqalo said:

"I wasn’t even gonna post such!!!! 😳😳😳 She seems so uninterested and they are singing so beautifully for her. Ayi😳."

User @Sir_Le_Roux added:

"Appreciation never killed anyone. even if you can pretend it's fine. but don't just sit like that. please make their day as they try to make your day also.😒😒."

User @obsessionnails shared:

"Maybe she's shy, lina selimthuka (and you guys are already on her case)."

User @Sylvia said:

"Yooh, this is so rude, you could’ve smiled and be mad at the person who told them it’s your birthday afterwards 🥺."

