Some mothers are genuinely blessed to have selfless kids who would go all out to make them happy

A Mzansi gent surprised his mom by cooking her a meal on her birthday, costing just a few hundreds

Social media users were touched, taking time to send blessings to the entire family

A video of a guy using his last cent to make his mother's birthday special received a lot of love. Image: @artyclarrie_sa

Source: TikTok

A young oke became proof that his mother raised a good man when he withdrew his last cash and went to get food to cook for her on her birthday.

The TikTok user, whose handle is @artyclarrie_sa, started at the bank and withdrew R300 before heading to the shops to get the food item.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The guy is thoughtful and kind-hearted

In the video, the gent goes to a grocery store and buys a huge packet of sausage. He then buys a cake and a tin of chakalaka and proceeds to go home to prepare pap, chakalaka, and sausage for the appreciative mom.

Beaming with joy, the mom appreciated the gesture.

Watch the video below:

SA peeps send appreciative messages

The touching video did not end with lunch. The guy took his remaining R100 and shared it with his mom, each getting R50. The gesture touched social media users' hearts, and they took to the comment to praise the oke.

User @numbersseven917 was left feeling emotional:

"I am crying 😭😭😭happy birthday to mommy♥️♥️and may God bless you my darling ♥️♥️♥️♥️."

User @monyelanthabiseng shared a sad comment:

"Keep it up, my boy. You made me cry because my 15 year boy doesn't appreciate me at all.😌."

User @virginiamotaung

"See how he took his time to cook for his mom and buy her a cake? Very Thoughtful, very simple, very considerate 😌😌it's the simple things."

User @sinokazi21 added:

"From a mother to a son, I speak more blessings upon you. May you never lack anything in your life. May you find favour wherever u go, I bless the work of ur hands and most of all I speak long life."

User @mahlela01

"You are one of the richest people on the face of the earth 🌎 because you take care of your mom with everything you have. Be blessed, and happy birthday to her ❤."

Mzansi dude pulls a birthday surprise for his mother at work

In an article previously reported by Briefly News, a young man impressed social media users by getting his mother her favourite treats while at work on her birthday.

The guy left many social media users touched after he gave his mom roses and sealed the surprise with a kiss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News