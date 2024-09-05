A young and kind lady was touched by the young man's sad story of how he ended up homeless

The gent said his mother and siblings are homeless because his uncles chased them out of their home

The online community reacted to the story, with many reaching out to help where they could

A lady shared a sad story of a young man who was forced onto the streets. Images: @Akhona Eric Sigah, @Zimi Mbasa

Source: Facebook

A young lady took to her social and shared a heartbreaking story of a young homeless man.

In a Facebook post, Zimbi Mbasa said she met Akhona Siga, a 23-year-old homeless man in Nyanga, Cape Town while working at the terminus, cooking daily. The young man used to come by her workplace and ask for food.

Mbasa took it upon herself to ask the young man about his situation. The gent is living in the streets because of family disputes - it is not by choice. He said he, his siblings and his mother were chased away by his uncle and they are all hustling for a living in the streets - sad.

Young humble gent stays in the streets cause of family disputes

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens touched by the young man's story

The online community reacted to the story, with many reaching out to assist where they could.

@Likhanye Khanye Hope Qati expressed:

"Oww mntase you did a great job not me crying the first time I saw Akhona 😭😭God bless you Sis infact you're already blessed Zimi ❤️❤️🙏ungadinwa mntase...........akadanga wancedeka ke ngk Cc 🥹❤️."

@Thobile Lisani commented:

"What a great job Keep it up ❤️❤️🤝."

@Luvo Luvo Moss shared:

"May the god bless you sthandwa Sam ❤️ intle into oyenzayo."

@Dimakatso R. Kunyane said:

"Please dm his sizes, and your number mntase 🙏🙏."

Young gent pays for elderly lady's groceries at Checkers

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young man who paid for gogo's groceries at Checkers.

A popular TikTokker, Keegan Gordon is known for his unbelievable generosity. The young man dedicated his TikTok account to unexpectedly helping those in need and capturing their reactions on camera for the world to enjoy. This time, Gordon surprised a family of three who had been pinching pennies during grocery shopping at Checkers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News