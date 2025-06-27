An adorable group of young learners recently ventured on an exciting, make-believe journey that captivated countless online viewers

The fun preschool outing, recorded inside a static aircraft at the South African Airways museum, was shared on TikTok.

The video's innocent charm led many social media users to believe the children were travelling internationally, sparking a wave of surprised comments

A group of daycare kids pretended to be going to America while visiting the SAA museum. Image: @jeanniesdaycare

A cute video featuring a group of daycare learners enjoying an aviation-themed excursion captured the hearts of internet users.

The precious clip, shared by TikTok user @jeanniesdaycare, gained massive views, with many mistaking the children's imaginative play for an actual international trip.

The heartwarming footage shows a group of excited little ones, accompanied by their teacher, seated inside an aircraft at the SAA Museum, located at Rand Airport in Germiston. One of the teachers, with an air of playful anticipation, asked the children where they were headed, to which they excitedly chorused, "America!"

Their innocent conviction in their destination, despite the aircraft being stationary, created a heartwarming moment. The excited learners, dressed in their daycare uniforms, appeared completely absorbed in their pretend journey, their faces alight with wonder as they explored the aircraft surroundings with their eyes.

The kid's video had some people believing they were going abroad. Image: Urbazon

SA discuss the "US trip"

The video's authenticity and the children's genuine responses initially led many social media users to believe the daycare was indeed taking the children on an overseas excursion. Comments flooded in, with confused viewers asking about the costs of such a trip and inquiring about the daycare's fees, believing they were off to the US.

Some praised the daycare for organising such educational and fun outings for the young ones, hoping to see some of them as future captains. Others admired the aircraft's authenticity, admitting their shock that it wasn't moving, stating how convincing the scene appeared.

User @Anna_bella05 shared:

"The way they will believe and tell everyone they’ve been to America after that 😩."

User @MissGee❤️ added:

"🥺Beautiful experience, the first time was in a ✈️I was 33 years old. For them being in it, nje is amazing, they will dream high❤️."

User @YellowFridaySales_TheSHOP commented:

"Seeds are being planted here, some will be Pilots, some flight attendants, some business people travelling around the world, some technicians, and teachers when they enjoy their pension. May they now begin to dream even bigger."

User @TinotendaSabinaWakatama said:

"Even when relatives visit in August, they will tell them we went to America, they won't forget😅😂🥰😍 Enjoy kids, still a great experience for them SAA museum🥂."

User @muslimah added:

"I paid an excursion of R210 for my son, they took him to the SAA museum Rand airport right next to my house I would have dropped him off there and saved my money😂he had a lot of fun he was telling me about all the planes he had seen, even their parts."

User @lillymore22 said:

"Everyone is going to the US, Afriforum started, presidency followed, FF + and now kids."

Watch the TikTok video below:

