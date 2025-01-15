One little girl amused the internet over her mischievous antics, which went viral on social media

The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet, generating loads of views, likes and comments

Mzansi netizens were entertained as they headed to the post to crack jokes, while some laughed it off

A toddler became the talk of town over her hilarious antics, which were displaced in a TikTok video.

A toddler put up a fight as she refused to enter the classroom on the first day of school. Image: @santanhlabathi

Source: TikTok

Toddler refuses to enter classroom on 1st school day

The back-to-school shenanigans have begun, and one girl's dramatic first day of school has gone viral, leaving online users in a fit of laughter.

The footage uploaded by TikTok user @santanhlabathi shows the little one resisting entering the classroom despite the teacher's attempts. The toddler, who was starting creche for the first time, whistled with the educator on the doorstep.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @santanhlabathi expressed how she felt during that moment of her daughter's mischievous antics.

"First days are the hardest. I wish I could take her with me. I wish you days filled with so much joy and laughter. Love you, Kganya."

The adorable yet hilarious moment quickly caught the attention of netizens, sparking a flurry of reactions and comments.

Watch the funny video of the toddler acting up below:

SA amused by little girl's mischievous antics

Social media users could relate to the toddler’s reluctance, recalling their own experiences with separation anxiety on the first day of school, with some parents sharing similar memories of their kids.

Cphe 19 said:

"My daughter started creche when she was two years old. She never cried from day one, and now she is five years old. He will just tell you to please fetch her early; I would advise parents to take them to school early to avoid this."

AjNkomo added:

"When you wake them up, they're all happy, then the minute you get to creche, it's another story."

MissG expressed:

"I am having a bad day now at work because of this, my son cried so much this morning."

Leeah commented:

"My son didn't cry the first day, and I was happy on the second day, he cried, and I cried with him. But now he's used to school."

SA kids who put up a fight on the 1st day of school

One boy in South Africa was not excited to return to school, so his parents had to deal with him through fights and screams.

A kid in Mzansi left many people cracking up in laughter over his shenanigans as he tried to escape school.

While some kids are glad to return, others are not thrilled with the first day of school, so they fight and scream, and this little boy does just that.

