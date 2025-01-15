"Such Chaos": SA Woman Puts Local Restaurant on Blast After 2-Hour Food Wait

A lady in South Africa was fed up with a local restaurant, and she placed them on blast in a TikTok video

The woman expressed how she waited for over two hours for her food and shared her frustration with the eatery

Mzansi netizens were divided over the hun's rant, and many flooded her post as they voiced their thoughts

A lady has taken to social media to express her frustration after waiting over two hours for food at a local restaurant.

Woman blasts restaurant after waiting 2 hours for food

The clip, shared by TikTok user @tshegofatsophatse, has garnered massive online traction, showing the woman sharing her disappointing experience and questioning the restaurant's service.

@tshegofatsophatse explained how she arrived at the establishment excited for a meal, only to be left waiting well beyond a reasonable time frame. She went on to say that she waited for more than two hours at the eatery.

She details how the delay affected her plans and left her feeling frustrated, ultimately deciding to voice her dissatisfaction on social media. While taking to her comments section, the lady went on to say the following:

"There is no way management ain't aware of such chaos. They just choose not to intervene. After all, this is Mahikeng. Who cares anyways."

Take a look at the video below:

SA is divided over the woman's eatery complaint

Online users quickly began expressing their support and agreeing that poor service has become a common frustration. Others advised the woman to give the eatery some grace.

Kgololegotaukobong said:

"I will never judge any retail worker. It’s not easy to work under pressure while you are still a trainee, so let’s give them some time. I can imagine how frustrated they are."

User added:

"Give them a chance for once. They are still learning these restaurant things in Mafikeng."

Kea wrote:

"We should really learn to be a little kind and patient with other human beings."

Georgia commented:

"It is still new they are learning; after a few months, it will be."

