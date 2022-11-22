An unimpressed customer took to social media to share her disappointment upon receiving a food order

She posted a screenshot of a wings meal she had ordered alongside a photo of the burnt wings meal she received

She said the wings even smelled like charcoal and several Mzansi netizens took to the comments to console her

One woman who looked forward to sinking her teeth into her food order could not believe her eyes when she opened the takeaway box.

A woman was left disappointed and hungry after ordering some wings from a popular chicken franchise. Image: @IamAyo_Zuma/Twitter

Source: Twitter

An unsatisfied Twitter user @IamAyo_Zuma took to the bluebird app to share a screenshot of a wings meal she had ordered from the Nando's app alongside a photo of the meal she received. The difference is as bright as day. The meal she got appeared quite burnt and dry as opposed to what she was sold on the food ordering app.

"What I ordered vs What I got. I'm so disappointed @NandosSA

"I'm so hungry! They are so burnt that they smell like charcoal! So dry, no sauce, nothing," @IamAyo_Zuma wrote in a Twitter thread post.

Many netizens sympathised with the woman in the comments. Others also shared their own awkward food order experiences.

@MazikodeThah wrote:

"At Pedros you get 5 FULL (not cut) wings for R35. I'm saying this because I don't think Nando's realises how much of a competition Pedros is, honestly. Because what's this? ‍♀️.”

@bongxndosie said:

Uyaphendula wona Nandos or basenza ama meme?"

@Busa00 wrote:

Haven't you noticed how different these franchises are in different communities? It depends on where you buy/order from. Spreads across supermarkets also, not all food lovers have the same grade of veggies, meat/poultry/seafood etc."

@MzantsicatSA reacted:

"Mara iyadleka inkinga angiyiboni."

@So_mila1 said:

"Guys, am I the one having a problem with the wings not being a full wings as seen on the picture? We can discuss the burn later BUT ."

@Katli_07 commented:

"I wanna complain about the sauce guys… @NandosSA chicken is always dry and I don't understand why should we specify that we want extra sauce, I mean what's Nandos without sauce…people who don't want sauce should be the one to specify that."

