A young online user went on Twitter to brag about finding a gorgeous dress that fit her body perfectly

The picture was all the rage on the micro-blogging platform, and people started flooding her with compliments

Many other women compared their bodies to hers and felt like they needed to get work done to get on her level

One pretty woman was happy with the dress you got from Mr Price. It looked amazing on her, and she could not resist showing off.

A stunning women show how well a dress fitter and pigs could not stop complimenting her. Image: @thabi_gumz

Many people joined in on letting the lady know that she looked amazing. Other netizens admitted that her body made them want to get a BBL.

Woman's body in stunning dress causes a buzz on Twitter

One woman, @thabigumz took to Twitter and posted a picture wearing a maxi dress. The paisley printed number hugged her curves just right. See the picture below

Mzansi never tires of all the beautiful ladies in the country. Online users reacted to the picture in awe of how gorgeous the lady looked. The woman's picture acted as an advert, and other people were convinced to get the dress too.

@lonwabo_mbuqwa commented:

"When I look into your eyes all I see is your waist."

@Miss_breBaby commented:

"God and giving South African girls BAWDDYY unprovoked? 5&6!"

@JabulilePangela commented:

"Sundresses, the only good thing about summer."

@ZintleDiko commented:

"Does it come with the body? I want to order online."

@TManthola commented:

"Kopa di curve tuu."

@redbonejigga

"That’s all you ma’am."

@MashigoDaisy commented:

"Nah your body did the things sis. I saw that dress, picked it out for fitting and yoh I've never seen such trauma."

@MashigoDaisy commented:

@bamJi3 commented:

"I want this dress so bad. Please give me the code so I can check a store near me."

@timelessroe commented:

"No. Your body did a thing to that dress."

