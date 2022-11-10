Making your first purchase online can be very daunting. A social media user left people thirsty after posting the clothes she bought from Shein

Shein is currently the largest fashion retailer in the world, founded in 2008, and it delivers its services to more than 200 countries worldwide

According to reports, the fast-fashion company hit a $100 billion valuation in April this year, taking up the number 1 spot in the industry

A lady who recently had her very first successful Shein online shopping experience could not hold her excitement and went to social media to share the news.

Shein is China's multi-billion company. The brand is very popular in South Africa and globally. According to Business Insider, the company generated $16 billion in global sales last year.

@Tshiiamo_Harry shared a series of pictures on Twitter flaunting her big online purchase. She wrote:

"My 1st shein order Frame 1??? What"

Her story encouraged other ladies who said they have always envied buying clothes online but feared being scammed or being subjected to spending more money on shipping costs and customs.

Sliding into the comments section, people congratulated the new online buyer, and others also asked for tips.

@MimiVenusian said:

"I love how you displayed each outfit. You look stunning, and those clothes suit you so much."

@Kkrmilanzi commented:

"This is a beautiful review. A perfect "What I ordered VS What I received"

"@SHEIN_Official shoud pay you. Im sure they will get lots of orders from this," @Nigel-Mang wrote.

