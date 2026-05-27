South Africans sparked debate online about whether the country still deserves its title as the friendliest in the world, after being named so in a 2024 global ranking

The Remitly survey also placed South Africa first for generosity, with a score of 51.57 out of 60

Some praised “Ubuntu,” while others questioned the results amid immigration tensions and rising social divisions

SA debates if the country is still the friendliest in the world. Images: Rodger Bosch and Tirc83

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans have sparked a heated online debate after a resurfaced 2024 global ranking named the country the friendliest in the world. The debate comes amid ongoing immigration tensions and protests in parts of the country, which some say have shifted how South Africa is perceived globally.

Global survey says SA is the friendliest and most generous country

The post, which circulated widely on social media on 27 May 2026, highlighted an international survey by digital financial services company Remitly, which placed South Africa at number one in its generosity rankings. The country scored 51.57 out of 60, beating 24 other nations assessed in the study.

Greece came in second place, while Croatia ranked third.

However, the ranking quickly divided opinion among South Africans online. While some users celebrated the recognition and said it reflected the country’s well-known “Ubuntu” spirit, others argued that the findings felt outdated given the current social climate.

South Africa has recently been in the global spotlight amid rising immigration-related tensions, with protests and public debates raising concerns about xenophobia and its potential impact on the country’s international image.

Despite this, others defended the survey results, saying acts of kindness still remain common in everyday South African life, even during difficult times.

See the X post on the global survey:

Online commenters, however, remained split. Some insisted that “Ubuntu is in the past,” while others argued that South Africans still show kindness and unity in daily interactions, even amid political and social strain

Social media comments on the ranking

@NkukuKZN said:

"Ubuntu is on pause at the moment."

@AmoNtombi said:

"Sorry, we are not friendly anymore."

@Grant_A_McLaren said:

"I went back to SA for a holiday from Germany a couple of years ago. I was genuinely struck by the sunny disposition and friendliness of the people there. The German / SA contrast was so strong. The crime and poverty suck, but the people, black and white, are awesome."

@streetcode01 said:

"They want to take advantage of our hospitality."

@Nonny____m said:

"This is why we are being abused by other African countries, we are too nice."

A group of happy South Africans. Image: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

SA ranks number 1 for generosity

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africa also ranked first for generosity in a 2024 global survey by Remitly. The country was followed by the Philippines in second place and the United States in third. Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque said the recognition is meaningful because it highlights compassion, kindness and human behaviour beyond financial generosity. “South Africans are incredibly generous. We see it in the stories that we tell and all around us. Ubuntu really does live here,” he said.

Source: Briefly News