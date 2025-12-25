South Africa has been ranked the world’s most generous country in a new Remitly study, scoring 51.57 out of 60

The research focused on empathy, kindness, and emotional support, not just financial giving

Despite mixed reactions online, everyday acts of Ubuntu continue to reflect the country’s generosity

South Africa is ranked number one in the world for generosity.

South Africans’ long-held reputation for kindness has now been reinforced by data, following the release of a new global study on 18 December 2025, that ranks South Africa as the most generous country in the world.

According to EWN, an international survey conducted by digital financial services company Remitly placed South Africa at the top of its generosity rankings, awarding the country a score of 51.57 out of 60.

The study assessed generosity across 25 countries, with the Philippines ranking second and the United States taking third place.

Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque said the recognition is particularly meaningful because the study looks beyond financial donations. Instead, it measures generosity through qualities such as empathy, emotional support, patience, kindness, and a willingness to put others first.

Lindeque noted that these values are visible in everyday life across the country, adding that the spirit of Ubuntu continues to shape how South Africans relate to and care for one another.

“South Africans are incredibly generous. We see it in the stories that we tell and all around us. Ubuntu really does live here,” he said.

Mixed reactions on social media

While many welcomed the ranking, the findings sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users questioning what generosity means in the current social and economic climate.

@AfricanQueenM9 commented:

"Facts, we have illegal immigrants that are mining our resources for free, we have given some of our inner city away to illegal immigrants , we are granting people refugee visas, but they go home every December . ‘ Most generous’ is an understatement."

@seg96638 argued:

"But the government of SA is not generous to South African citizens."

@Nelisiwe94 remarked:

"Generous because we welcome all the criminals around the continent to come do as they please in our country."

@sliq_liq stated:

"SA ranked world's most generous, tied to Ubuntu's 'I am because we are." But in an Elon/Trump/AfriForum world, is this empathy a handicap? Pride or vulnerability?"

@StHonorable said:

"Generous to everyone from SA borders while its citizens are living below the poverty line."

The spirit of Ubuntu is alive in South Africa.

Everyday stories of Ubuntu

Despite the criticism, numerous local stories continue to reflect the generosity highlighted in the study.

In one example, Briefly news reported that a local businessman and non-profit organisation founder chose not to celebrate himself when he turned 40. Instead, he spent the day giving back by spoiling five boys from disadvantaged homes. The businessman said it was a more meaningful way to mark his birthday. A TikTok video showed him spending time talking to the boys, taking them shopping at G-STAR, enjoying lunch at a restaurant, and ending the day with a relaxed boat cruise. Social media users praised the selfless act, saying it showed that the spirit of Ubuntu remains alive in South Africa.

In a related incident, Briefly reported that Limpopo tycoon Collen Mashawana, through the Mashawana Foundation, distributed grocery packs to 3,000 elderly people in the province. A video shared on TikTok showed Mashawana and his brother walking through a large yard where thousands of food parcels were lined up for distribution. The packs included essentials such as maize meal, rice, cooking oil, and tinned fish. The foundation said its goal is to reach 15,000 people during the festive season, helping to restore dignity, bring hope, and remind families that they are not forgotten.

In another viral moment, a TikTok user captured footage of a young Afrikaans boy and girl embracing a young African boy on a rugby field. The clip sparked conversations about race and unity, with many users saying it was a reminder that children see friendship before difference. “Children don’t see colour,” one user commented, while others said the moment reflected the true heart of South Africa.

