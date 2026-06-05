Londie London has touched on the Minnie Ntuli drama in episode three of her reality TV show, Life With Londie

While having lunch with former Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco, she shared a detail that fans never knew about

The Gagasi FM radio presenter and Londie had a fallout, and the drama got so intense that it almost got physical

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Londie London has touched on the Minnie Ntuli drama on 'Life With Londie'. Image: minnientuli, londielondon

Source: Instagram

Londie London has addressed the drama between her and Minnie Ntuli, a year after everything unfolded on the Ultimate Girls' Trip.

The singer and businesswoman scored her own reality TV show, and in a snippet of episode three, she sat down with Nonkanyiso LaConco to discuss the drama and how Londie handled it.

How Londie handled Minnie

In Mauritius, Minnie Ntuli attacked Londie and bullied her, accusing her of "working on her back." While having lunch with LaConco, Londie admitted that she did not want to go on that trip.

After their fight, Londie said there is a deleted scene where people asked her to apologise to Minnie Ntuli, and she was even willing to. However, she was dismissed by Minnie, who clicked her tongue and turned the other way.

She then played a clip of the apology, where she said she did not mean to say anything negative about her dress, as that was not her intention.

LaConco praised Londie for even apologising to Minnie, even shaking her hand. "It was very strategic and smart of you to stand your ground when someone provokes you."

Londie mentioned why she decided to open a case, saying she wanted Minnie to own up to her actions and properly apologise instead of lying to Mzansi. Watch the clip shared by Mzansi Magic below:

Londie on reality TV show's success

Ahead of the first episode's premiere, Londie took to Instagram to speak about the reality show and what it means to her. She expressed gratitude to the people who supported her and mentioned the people who sent well-wishes ahead of the show's premiere.

"Episode 1 of Life with Londie is officially out, and wow. I’m so overwhelmed and grateful. Thank you for every message, every tweet, every repost, every laugh, every emotional moment shared with me tonight. Opening up my world like this is scary, beautiful, exciting and deeply personal all at once.

"This show is more than just cameras… it’s growth, motherhood, business, healing, friendship, pressure, soft moments, hard lessons and the woman I’m still becoming. Thank you for choosing to take this journey with me. This is only the beginning, baby!" she excitedly exclaimed.

Londie London spoke about Minnie Ntuli on 'Life With Londie'. Image: londielondon

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Mdlalose pokes fun at Minnie Ntuli

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Mdlalose shared a hilarious video addressing the drama involving Minnie Ntuli and Londie London.

The Durban Gqom singer made a hilarious TikTok skit where he poked fun at Minnie Ntuli. The hilarious 25-second video gained over 500,000 views, 71,8K likes, and attracted over 1,600 comments from his followers.

Source: Briefly News