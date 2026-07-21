A Johannesburg local known as Mr_So bought a 1956 house in Parkhurst and began a major renovation project

The before-and-after transformation was so remarkable that it caught the attention of many netizens online Africans who watched the episode flooded the comments with admiration for the stunning result

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The content creator on the right documented his project like it was a Netflix show. Image: @mr_so

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg man has turned a nearly 70-year-old house into something remarkable. Going by the handle @mr_so, the creator posted the first episode of his renovation series on 20 July 2026, sharing the story of how and why he bought a 1956 home in Parkhurst, one of Johannesburg's most charming and sought-after neighbourhoods.

Why he chose the parkhurst home

The property's age and original character were the main draws. Rather than starting from scratch, Mr_So was drawn to the idea of restoring a mid-century home while carefully bringing it up to modern standards. Episode 1 of the series lays out the thinking behind the purchase: the building's history, its potential, and the personal reasons that made him commit to such an ambitious project.

The work involved was extensive. Original electrical and plumbing systems needed replacing, structural updates were required, and the team had to make careful decisions about which period features to preserve. One detail that resonated with viewers was the choice to save the property's lemon tree, a small touch that spoke to the spirit of the entire project.

The transformation that stopped Mzansi in its tracks

The before-and-after footage clearly left an impression. Mr_So shared a full list of suppliers who contributed to the renovation, including local names such as Eagle Lighting, Euro Tile and Bath, Plascon, and Builders Warehouse, showing just how many moving parts went into the finished product.

The series by the content creator @mr_so is framed as both a personal and practical record of what it takes to restore an older home in Johannesburg, with future episodes set to cover demolition, construction phases, and design decisions.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi approves his renovation project

South Africans who watched Episode 1 were quick to share their thoughts in the comments:

Andisiwe said:

"You did a stellar job. 👏🏾 Parkhurst is my dream neighbourhood 🫠"

Oxy.mazibuko wrote:

"The transformation you did here was incredible 😩🤞🏽"

Mthobie1_Financial planner shared:

"I enjoyed watching this, your journey just resparked my love flipping houses 🥰 stellar job"

YouTube: Dale Jood added:

"The demolishing part can really make you question everything 😂"

Danisile Mwanzi noted:

"Love that you saved the lemon tree"

Pule Mokats said:

"You did the Lord's work with this masterpiece 😍"

iketleng asked:

"Can I please design and decor the house with you? 😁 such a beautiful space"

3 Other Briefly News stories about house renovations

Maps Maponyane shared a sneak peek at his Japanese-inspired Johannesburg property, which he calls his 'Japanese Oasis'.

A Johannesburg content creator left social media users inspired after showing off her massive home renovation project.

A Western Cape woman shared a video showing how she transformed her shack from a run-down corrugated metal structure into a modern home.

Source: Briefly News