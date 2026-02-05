A Johannesburg content creator left social media users inspired after showing off her massive home renovation project

The woman transformed an untouched 1980s property into a modern family sanctuary that prioritises light and flow, and the video was shared on Facebook

Social media users were in awe of the result and praised her for managing to live in the house throughout the stressful construction process

A Johannesburg family purchased an untouched 80s home a year ago and began renovations in July. 2024, and the results impressed SA Image: Ninthgrid

Source: Facebook

A content creator shared a video of a Johannesburg woman who turned an outdated house into a dream home, documented her year-long renovation journey that she described as crazy.

The video, which was shared by Facebook user Mfundo Kheswa on January 31, 2026, showcased the final reveal of her 1980s property after months of pencil sketches and mood boards.

The woman explained that she and her family bought the unrenovated home a year ago with the specific goal of opening it up and modernising the space to suit their lifestyle. By using the existing external walls, foundations, and roofing, she was able to save on costs while completely reimagining the interior. She highlighted that they wanted to capitalise on the Johannesburg weather by creating a seamless inside-outside living flow. The family lived in the home throughout the entire process, which began in July last year.

Revamping an 1980s classic

Although she plans to tackle the bedrooms and bathrooms later on, she expressed her complete love for what the living space has become. In the clip shared by Facebook user Mfundo Kheswa, the woman admitted that while she still has work to do regarding furniture and the garden, she feels the home is now perfect for her family and was worth every bit of stress and mood boards. Despite the sleepless nights and pressure of making a million small decisions, she noted that the outcome was even better than she had imagined.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA reacts to the "California look" transformation

The clip gained massive views as social media users were dazzled by the reveal, and flooded the comments to congratulate the woman on her stunning new space. Many viewers described the home as a “beauty” and praised the clean, sophisticated aesthetic, with one person even noting that the property now gives off a "California look." The consensus among followers was one of awe, as they pointed out that she went all out to achieve the high-end result.

Viewers were impressed by the home's aesthetics and praised the woman. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: Getty Images

User @Ncumisa Mpongwana commented:

"Wow, it’s so beautiful. Enjoy your new home."

User @Babalwa Sicwetsha added:

"Lovely home."

User @Bernadette Monama shared:

"Wow! She's a beauty."

User @Christopher Mhlambiso said:

"Clean and beautiful, wow 👌."

User @Lebogang Hlape added:

"Wow, you went all out."

User @Ntonhle A Kekana added:

"California look👍!"

User @Nomali Kheswa said:

"Looks beautiful 😍."

3 Briefly News article about home renovations

A 26-year-old granddaughter surprised her grandmother with a massive home makeover, including new furniture and a fresh coat of paint, impressing many social media users.

In another Briefly News article, a local man was showered with praise after showcasing significant renovations to his late grandmother's house.

A content creator from Gqeberha boasted about her fully paid house, which she was renovating, sparking amusement online.

Source: Briefly News