“They Saved a Lot of Money”: Afrikaner Couple’s Low-Budget Wedding in Home Garage Moves Mzansi
Family and Relationships

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • An emotional groom and his bride have trended for celebrating their union in a home's garage instead of a luxury venue
  • The beautiful ceremony shared on TikTok featured casual attire and simple snacks, sparking a debate on the high costs of weddings
  • Social media users praised the couple’s humility, with many agreeing that staying within one's budget is the key to a happy start

The bride looked gorgeous in a white gown while walking towards her emotional groom
An Afrikaans couple held a cosy wedding at a home garage, impressing many viewers. Image: @jennie.van.der.me shows
Love doesn’t need a five-star venue to be special, and one Afrikaner couple recently proved just that.

The viral video was shared by TikTok user @jennie.van.der.me on February 9 2026, touching many viewers by showcasing a simple wedding held in a home's garage.

The video begins with the bride, who is from Pretoria, in her white gown, walking toward the double-door garage, accompanied by an older man, likely her father. Far from a grand ballroom, the garage was transformed with a few balloons and a table laden with snacks and food for guests.

A ceremony focused on connection

As the TikTok user @jennie.van.der.me reached the front, she met a visibly emotional groom. The couple sat together as a small group of guests, comfortably dressed in shorts, sneakers, and flip-flops, and watched the beautiful ceremony unfold.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the simple wedding

The online community flooded the comments section with nearly 1.4K commenters showing the couple massive love and support. While many congratulated the couple on their new chapter, others were quick to point out the financial brilliance of the move. One viewer revealed he had spent R300K on his own wedding, only to end up divorced. He urged others to live within their means; this sentiment was echoed by many who called the couple’s humble approach admirable.

Many viewers were moved by the emotional groom and the casual, family-oriented atmosphere of the event
A local couple had family and a few friends at their home wedding. Image: @jennie.van.der.me
User @Nivia said:

"Congratulations, may your union be blessed and the years ahead be amazing 🎉."

User @BongoBonhz91 commented:

"Guys, this is admirable, and I wish them all the best. Who knows what their circumstances are? Whether it's a R100k or R100 wedding, they are married."

User @Taz Golden shared:

"This is the kind of wedding I want. This thing of feeding 250 people must come to an end."

User @Theo added:

"I paid R300k for the wedding and still got divorced 😂. Imagine how many times I could’ve married if I spent R500 ♥️. All the best."

User @rochellepeterson shared:

"They saved themselves a lot of money. People will always judge good or bad 😏."

User @313 commented:

"Love the simplicity of this wedding. Everybody is looking happy and chilled. The bride looks beautiful in her gown. I'm especially impressed with dad's attire. He is comfortable with what he's wearing. All so whole and organic. Best wishes to the newlyweds."

