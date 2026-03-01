A South African man used precast concrete panels, known locally as stop-nonsense, to build his mother a spacious and dignified multi-room home

Stop-nonsense precast concrete has been used in South Africa for over 50 years and is one of the most affordable building methods available

Across Mzansi, a growing number of young people are documenting on social media the homes they are building for their parents from scratch

A Springs man decided his mother had lived in a broken-down home for long enough and he did something about it.

Dito Mazivila built his mother a multi-room house after she spent years in a shack. Images: Dito Mazivila

Dito Mazivila, from Springs in Gauteng, roughly 50km east of Johannesburg, took matters into his own hands and built his mother a spacious, multi-room structure using precast concrete wall panels. This is the stuff Mzansi affectionately calls “stop-nonsense.”

His mother had been living in a worn-out shack that had seen better days. That changed when Mazivila replaced it with something she could hold her head up in.

From shack to concrete rooms

The home Mazivila has multiple, generously sized rooms. It looks like a place where a person can actually live with dignity.

Precast concrete wall panels, the “stop-nonsense” material as it is known in the townships, have been used across South Africa for over 40 years. They are made from recycled materials. They go up faster than bricks and cost a fraction of conventional building.

Many suppliers advertise a full two-room structure, including materials, labour, transport and installation, for just over R20 000. It is strong, it is quick, and in the right hands, it becomes a proper home.

South Africans across the country have been turning to precast as an affordable, reliable way to give their families better living conditions.

On 25 February 2026, Mazivila shared a TikTok clip under the handle @dito.mazivila showing the before and after of what he had done for his mother.

Mzansi reacts to the building

South Africans respond strongly to this kind of story because it sits at the intersection of two things the country feels deeply, the housing crisis and the bond between children and their parents.

@Phenyo kgangkenna commented:

“❤️✌️This is the only competition that matters. Thank you for making your mother happy, it's a blessing, trust me.🙏”

@Rhulanihlongwane09 noted:

“How I wish to do this for my mom one day.🙏”

@@M.Mothapo🫰🫦 wrote:

“These are benefits of having kids🫂❤️💐 I am proud of you, stranger.”

@Mvuli said:

“You just gave your mom her dignity and pride. You've collected your blessings.❤️”​

@Jobe commented:

“Good job, my brother. Next time, do your thing in private, you will see wonders from God.🙏”

Dito Mazivila runs a salon in his township. Image: Dito Mazivila

More people building homes

