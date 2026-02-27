Farouk Kibet, President Ruto’s most trusted aide, returned to his roots in Turbo to give back to the woman who first believed in him

Christine Koech spent years teaching small children in a village, never imagining that one of them would one day build her a house

Residents packed Chebarus Village to witness the moment a powerful man proved that real gratitude goes far beyond words or a social media post

Some people express gratitude with words. Farouk Kibet said it with a brand-new house.

Farouk Kibet urged villages to give back to the people that raised and shaped them. Images: Farouk Kibet

Source: Facebook

The close aide to President William Ruto gifted his former nursery school teacher, Christine Koech, a brand-new home. An unveiling ceremony was held on 19 February 2026 at Chebarus Village in Ngenyilel Ward, Turbo, Uasin Gishu County.

Kibet grew up in the same Turbo area and has known Koech since he was a small boy. He wanted the world to know that the woman who shaped his early years would never go unacknowledged.

A childhood debt finally paid

Kibet is known as President Ruto’s most trusted and feared confidant. Politicians call him “Sir Farouk,” despite holding no formal government office. He commands a level of access and influence few elected officials enjoy. He has donated millions to churches, supported schools, and funded cross-country races for thousands of students in his home area. But this gesture was personal.

Koech is an elderly woman from a village in Turbo who spent years pouring herself into the lives of small children. She did not know her efforts with a young Farouk would one day be repaid in the form of a flat-roofed modern house in the community she has always called home.

Villagers came out in their numbers

When the day arrived, fellow villagers showed up in large numbers to witness the handover. Kibet shared photos of the occasion on Facebook. The images showed the newly built home, a flat-roofed structure with clean and modern lines. They also showed the teacher.

Kibet wrote that the teacher had laid the foundation of his character and instilled values in him that he carried through life. He added that he had urged residents at the ceremony to continue backing leaders who put development and community transformation at the centre of their work.

See Farouk Kibet's post below:

Kenyans react to the gesture

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from Farouk Kibet’s Facebook post below.

Owen Musoma Mbasiro commented:

“This is very good, but let us improve on what we give them as a salary so that they can build their own houses.”

Erastus Nato said:

“For the first time, let me appreciate you. On this one, you scored and uplifted a soul.”

Manvictor Chelemei Cherokyet asked:

“Suppose we leave the camera when gifting somebody?”

Kiplagat Ketter Emmanuel wrote:

“Farouk Kibet has shown true gratitude and humility by building a house for his former primary school teacher. His act is a powerful reminder to honour and appreciate the teachers who shape our lives. True leadership is shown through gratitude and action.”

Njihia Andrew Gitau said:

“It's good to share the loot. Remember, the total man was there before you too.”

The condition of the nursery teacher's home that she lived in for years. Image: Farouk Kibet

Source: Facebook

More articles involving Kenya

Source: Briefly News