A Cape Town man who joined a gang at 13 found an unexpected way out after chasing something he once thought he could never afford

Growing up around shootings and stabbings, the Bonteheuwel resident searched for escape and discovered it in the most unlikely place

What started as a small car wash charging R50 per vehicle slowly became the stepping stone toward a completely different life path

A former gang member from Bonteheuwel in Cape Town has turned his back on a life of crime and rebuilt his life as a professional cyclist.

It took a bicycle for Imtiyaaz Schultz to completely leave gangsterism. Images: imtiyaazsparkle

Imtiyaaz “Sparkle” Schultz, who grew up in what he calls a ‘ghetto area’, got involved in gangsterism at just 13 years old. He later found purpose through cycling. His story was shared by gang pastor and public speaker, Andie Steele-Smith on Instagram on 18 February 2026. In the video, Schultz detailed how he moved from street corners to competitive racing after years of violence and poverty shaped his childhood.

Schultz’s journey began in Bonteheuwel, a community long plagued by gang violence on the Cape Flats. As a young boy attending Central Park Primary, he witnessed shootings and stabbings up close. People were killed in front of him. By his early teens, he was already circling the edges of gangsterism. He was drawn in by the sense of belonging and protection.

Growing up fast in a violent neighbourhood

Bonteheuwel has for decades battled gang-related crime. Rival groups fight over territory, and young boys are often recruited before they reach high school. For Schultz, a bicycle became his escape plan.

As a teenager, he became what he describes as a ‘wannabe gangster’. Close enough to be involved with his local gang but not fully initiated. He formed relationships with gang members and learned how the system worked. It gave him status and protection. But it also trapped him in a cycle of waiting on street corners.

The moment that changed everything

One afternoon, while sitting on a corner, he saw William Petersen, a cyclist, ride past. Schultz chased after him. Petersen stopped, and after a small chat, he told Schultz that he needed R2000 for a proper bicycle to start cycling. To a young man with no money, it sounded like millions.

Schultz approached his gang leader and told him he wanted out of the gang to start a car wash business and save for a bike. Surprisingly, he was told to go for it, as long as he did not switch allegiances to rival gangs.

He began charging R50 per car. Eventually, he saved enough to buy his first bicycle.

Mzansi reacts Schultz's transformation

Briefly News compiled comments from the inspring video below:

@davlewjenkins commented:

“Magic story. Imtiyaaz deserves mad respect, along with the people who were on the journey with him.”

@lerato_cyclist wrote:

“Beautiful story.👏🔥”

@kotie911 said:

“Well done. What a great motivation for young kids.”

@nathanmaier wrote:

“What a legend.”

@zaahier.stanley commented:

“Very inspiring and well done.”

Images of Imtiyaaz Schultz during his early teens as a gangster. Images: imtiyaazsparkle

