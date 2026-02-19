A respected Worcester snake catcher died after a spider bite led to serious health complications that doctors battled to control in hospital

The man known as Oom Slang spent years educating communities about snake safety across the Breede Valley before his sudden passing

Family members confirmed he was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments after days of treatment in intensive care

Worcester is mourning the loss of well-known snake catcher Andre du Preez, affectionately called Oom Slang, who died on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

Andre Du Preez handling a snake during one of his routine catches. Image: Tisungane Teesu Lusewa

Source: Facebook

Oom Slang suffered complications linked to a spider bite. The 55-year-old from Worcester had been admitted to hospital earlier this month after being bitten on the ear while searching for a cobra.

Du Preez, the man behind Silverfox Snake Rescues, became ill after the bite aggravated shingles. This is a viral infection that can cause severe nerve pain and complications. He was first admitted to hospital in early February and later transferred to ICU as his condition worsened..

A life spent protecting others

For years, Du Preez answered frantic calls from residents across the Breede Valley. While many ran from danger, he walked straight toward it. He caught everything from puff adders curled beneath garden furniture to cobras hiding in sheds.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He was also a snake educator. Schools and community groups often invited him to speak about snake awareness and safety.

His nickname, Oom Slang, became a badge of honour. In Afrikaans, it loosely translates to Uncle Snake.

Hospital battle after spider bite

On 9 February 2026, Du Preez shared a photo from his hospital bed on Facebook. He explained he had been admitted for several days after suffering multiple spider bites on his right ear. The injury reportedly happened while he was searching through a structure for a cobra.

The bite initially appeared minor but soon became severe. The infection spread inward and affected his balance. By 13 February, his family revealed he had been moved to ICU and placed under sedation as doctors tried to stabilise him.

Loved ones asked the community to pray for a breakthrough. Messages flooded in from across the Western Cape province. Tragically, on 19 February 2026, the family confirmed his passing. Du Preez passed away surrounded by family and close friends.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi says their goodbyes

The news hit the snake removal community hard, with tributes flowing in from across Mzansi.

Janene Van Deventer commented:

“RIP Andre. Thank you for everything you did.”

Blaise Cruz asked:

“How could he die from a spider bite?”

Francis Thornton wrote:

“This is a pity. Strength to his loved ones and friends.”

Michael Paterson said:

“May his soul find eternal rest. My deepest condolences to those he leaves behind. Another big tree has fallen.“

Neil Sanna highlighted:

“I am in Pretoria and did not know this uncle at all, but learned so much from his videos, and I am going to miss them. Rest in peace, champ.“

Nikki De Bruin wrote:

“This is so sad. Rest in peace, uncle.”

Andre Du Preez with a cobra in front of a crowd. Image: Tisungane Teesu Lusewa

Source: Facebook

More articles about snake catchers

Briefly News previously reported that the Worcester community is in mourning following the passing of Andre du Preez, the well-known snake handler at Silverfox Snake Rescues.

previously reported that the Worcester community is in mourning following the passing of Andre du Preez, the well-known snake handler at Silverfox Snake Rescues. A late-night snake relocation in the Eastern Cape took an unexpected turn, leaving a professional snake catcher and social media users shaken.

The unexpected discovery inside a Noosa Heads home sparked a surge of interest after a local snake catcher shared details of his late-night rescue.

Source: Briefly News