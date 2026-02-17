A filmmaker arrived in Storms River Village determined to film a closed historic pass that had remained out of reach for over a decade

A tense encounter with protective dogs almost ended the mission before a local ranger offered unexpected assistance

The 1800s mountain pass still stands strong today, and it continues to draw admiration from heritage lovers across South Africa

A filmmaker finally managed to film the old Storms River Pass in the Eastern Cape on 14 February 2026 after a SANParks ranger stepped in to help.

Norman Skosane pointed out hidden details that many people would miss, including the “Face in the Tree.” Image: Mountain Passes South Africa

The historic route sits near Storms River Village and falls under the South African National Parks. It has been closed to vehicles for years due to conservation rules. After more than a decade of failed attempts, the mission succeeded.

The breakthrough happened when Norman Skosane, a forester working in the area, agreed to assist. He personally accompanied the filmmaker along the pass. The creator had checked into a nearby lodge shortly before 4pm and immediately began knocking on doors to request access. After being turned away and facing a tense encounter with protective dogs, he finally found help. Skosane agreed without hesitation and joined the trip.

A road that refused to be forgotten

Storms River Pass is one of the early mountain routes built by master road engineer Thomas Bain in the 1800s. Bain constructed more than 20 mountain passes across South Africa, many of which are still in use today.

The pass cuts through thick indigenous forest. For 13 years, the filmmaker tried to capture it on camera. Every attempt ended in disappointment. Permits were not granted, and the pass remained out of reach.

Knocking on doors before sunset

As they moved along the old route, Skosane pointed out hidden details that many people would miss. Among them was the “Face in the Tree,” a natural formation on a Hard Pear tree that resembles a human profile.

Mountain Passes South Africa shared the moment on Facebook on 14 February 2026.

Mzansi weighs in on the gesture

Facebook users praised Skosane for his willingness to help. Some said people like him keep South Africa’s heritage exploring alive.

Mitchel Queisser commented:

“This is a guy who loves his job. Norman, you deserve an expensive whiskey. I wonder who the face in the tree reminds him of.“

Hano Wagener said:

“You are lucky. We who live here in Stormsriver never get the opportunity to drive down there, and soon will also have to pay just to walk there. That is what the hut and new gate are for.”

Self catering holiday accommodation noted:

“His job is his passion! So nice to see.“

Carol Theron said:

“I can’t wait for the video. We tried to drive this Pass last year and arrived at the locked gate. Sanparks told us that it was closed to vehicles & only open for hikers. So disappointed not to have driven it.”

Mark Oosthuizen wrote:

“He is a classic man. That tree looks like an old forest man. I can’t wait to check it out later.”

A spot on the old Storms River Pass road. The forest stream flows over the road towards one of the Storms River tributaries below. Image: Encounter the Eastern Cape with Firefly the Travel Guy

