South Africans caught wind of a video showing visitors at Table Mountain and how popular a spot it has become

The TikTok video of Cape Town during peak season made rounds on the short-form video platform and amassed various reactions

Many people openly discussed how the video of presumed tourists at one of South Africa's greatest natural wonders made them feel

In a TikTok video posted on 3 January 2025, people saw Table Mountain over the festive season. Online users shared their thoughts after seeing a snippet of how many visitors Cape Town attracted.

A Cape Town crowd at Table Mountain went viral on TikTok. Image: Pixabay / Pexels / Daisyisdayeye / TikTok

The video of Table Mountain over the festive season received thousands of likes. Many people were in disbelief over the scenes of Table Mountain completely crowded by travellers.

In a TikTok video by daisyisdayeye, the famous Table Mountain was swarmed by people, who viewers assumed were foreign nationals, during the festive season. The clip went viral following an influx of foreigners in Cape Town. Locals have been divided about the rise in tourists in Cape Town. Many have complained about the rising cost of living in Cape Town because of the increase in expats who do not feel the pinch.

Table Mountain is one of the wonders of the world and attracts many tourists. Image: Tembela Bohle / Pexels

South Africa split over Table Mountain tourists

Many people did not appreciate the video by @daisyisdayeye of the visitors at Table Mountain. Online users discussed the increase in tourists in Cape Town. Watch the video of the Table Mountain crowd and read people's comments below:

❀candy❀ was stunned:

"Too crowded, it must feel stuffy up there😭"

L U C Y • fx exclaimed:

"Yoooooh the introvert in me suffers a lot during the holiday season!"

Amanda Leeane shared:

"I was there. I wanted to cry, it was so cold and windy, and I didn’t have a jacket 😭 luckily it cleared just before we left."

Queen Layo💜💜💜🎶 exclaimed:

"Oh man Cape Town is gone. Table Mountain never used to be this packed."

Çåthy shared:

"I will not set foot on that mountain with so many people. Why is it so crowded? Isn't it a safety hazard?"

milaniii 💗 joked:

"Guys stop hating, I can't like all the comments😔"

Mazi Tom wrote:

"So at the beach, this type of crowding is disgusting, but on Table Mountain it’s fine?! Okay got it."

Nameless exclaimed:

"Yoh but why?? It's not like the mountain is not there during the year 😣"

don't hug me .I'm scared shared their experience:

"I went there last year in December, and it wasn't like this...what happened now😭?"

Ora Rama shared:

"I’ve been up there once when it was overcast like this. It was horrible 😭, I thought I was going to get blown off the mountain."

M’60 criticised the negative reactions:

"It’s funny when people get surprised that other people are also out on holiday like them."

