An American woman shared facts about South Africa's rare beauty and natural diversity

She explained that the country holds 10% of the world's plant species despite covering less than 1% of the planet

South Africans were proud and thanked her for educating people about the country's treasures

A woman from America taking selfies. Images: @shanell.r.oliver

Source: TikTok

An American woman has left South Africans feeling proud. On 29 December 2025, the woman explained just how extraordinary South Africa is and why most people have no idea how rare it truly is. She shared facts about the country's plant life, oceans, wildlife and deep history that connects to the beginning of humanity.

In the clip, the woman explained that South Africa holds nearly 10% of the world's plant species even though it covers less than 1% of the planet. She talked about Cape Town's Cape Floristic region, which is the smallest but richest plant kingdom on Earth. She mentioned that it has more plant species than the entire United Kingdom, and many of those plants exist nowhere else. She also talked about how South Africa is one of the few places where two oceans meet.

The cold Atlantic and warm Indian Ocean collide there, creating some of the richest marine life on the planet. The woman continued by explaining that people can experience deserts, grasslands, forests, dramatic coastlines and even snow all within the same country. She went over South Africa as the home to the Big Five, over 850 bird species, and even penguins living on African beaches.

She mentioned the Cradle of Humankind, where nearly 40% of early human fossils have been discovered, reminding everyone that this land holds the story of where humanity began. She ended by saying that South Africa isn't just beautiful, it's ancient, powerful and foundational to life itself.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

An American woman discussing the fun facts about SA. Images: @shanell.r.oliver

Source: TikTok

Mzansi thanks the American woman

Social media users shared their thoughts on Facebook user @shanell.r.oliver's clip, stating:

@Modise Ali said:

"Shanell R. Oliver, you forgot to mention that Johannesburg has the largest man-made urban forest 🌳 in the world 👌🏾."

@Tsholo Jacobs commented:

"Thank you for this. The rest of the world literally thinks we live in a jungle with a lion roaming the streets😂."

@Jezu Kresdu shared:

"The bible calls it, The Garden of Eden."

@Thabang Tau stated:

"Shanell R. Oliver - You can come collect your honorary SA ID."

@Tumisho Kwetepe Ammuane Phetla added:

"South Africa has 80% of the fauna found in the world; it's basically the world's Eden, we literally have plants for days."

@David Jooste wrote:

"South Africa has 3 out of the 12 waterfalls that run (fall) into the ocean, globally."

Watch the Facebook clip below:

3 Other stories about Americans

Briefly News recently reported on an Afrikaner who was detained in the USA for over three months after applying for asylum on a tourist visa.

recently reported on an Afrikaner who was detained in the USA for over three months after applying for asylum on a tourist visa. Charlize Theron charmed fans with an Afrikaans video after previously calling it a dying language spoken by "like 44 people."

US Ambassador Brent Bozell targeted South Africa's Israel case at the ICJ, linking it to cooperation with Iran and promising to apply pressure.

Source: Briefly News