A French woman visiting Cape Town shared how a stranger showed her kindness at Starbucks

The man welcomed her to South Africa and said she didn't look like she was from the country

South Africans explained that the act of kindness is part of the Ubuntu culture

A French woman visiting South Africa for the first time has shared a heartwarming story about the kindness she experienced in Cape Town on 28 December 2025. The woman was queuing at a Starbucks when something unexpected happened that left her feeling welcomed and loved. She explained in her video that she was holding just two bottles of water when the person in front of her turned around and noticed what she was buying. He asked if that was all she was getting, and when she said yes, he offered to pay for her items.

The woman was shocked and asked if he really wanted to pay for her water. He said yes and asked if she was from South Africa. When she told him it was her first time in the country, he welcomed her and insisted on paying. She shared the story on her TikTok page, saying that random acts of kindness like this don't usually happen when she travels.

She also showed the beautiful view from the Starbucks, saying that it's not just the people but also the place that makes South Africa special. The video touched many South Africans who explained that this kind of behaviour is normal in the country and is part of the Ubuntu culture.

Netizens react to the woman's story

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @jennifergrekin's clip, stating:

@zahn 🫂✨ wrote:

"When are you leaving?"

@Koekie84 commented:

"The other day, an African elderly lady with her elderly sister were in front of me in the line. Their bank card didn't work for paying for their veggies, so I paid for it. Thats just what we do here. If we don't fight like siblings, we care for each other."

@Kurt Matthews shared:

"That's perfectly normal, enjoy your holiday 👍."

@Wilma Scheepers stated:

"Ubuntu! We make all feel welcome. It's only our politicians that are bad in this beautiful country."

@Alfred Baloyi added:

"Earning humanity to others' or 'I am because we are,' emphasising interconnectedness, compassion, and community, originating from the Zulu phrase."

@Salome D wrote:

"Proudly South African, we are the friendliest people you will meet. Welcome."

@Lionel Estree said:

"We are kind-hearted, ma'am... We will even pay for your groceries."

@marcusdanzel commented:

"Lol. Just smile and greet everyone you see. You'll be deemed 'rude' if you don't 😅."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

