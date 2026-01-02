A woman was out having fun over the festive season when she recorded an unfortunate incident

The lady was with a friend who was in the wrong place and the wrong time when people were celebrating New Year's

South Africans were in stitches over the video of how the woman reacted in the moment of disaster

A TikTok video showed a woman and her friend having a fun night out on 31 December 2025. They were grooving amid fireworks celebrations welcoming January 2026.

Unfortunately, one of the celebrations for the New Year got out of hand, and the woman's friend was in the line of fire. The video of the incident received thousands of likes because of how she reacted to seeing her friend in trouble.

In a TikTok, @tumi18_r posted the moment she and her friend were having fun on New Year's Eve. They were singing along to a popular song when people started lighting up their fireworks. The two were enjoying themselves, lip syncing as the fireworks exploded. Unfortunately, one of the crackers landed on the side of the man's face, and he fell out of the camera's view. Instead of rushing to help, the woman plugged her ears to sing along better.

South Africa amused by stray firework accident

Many people commented on the video by @tumi18_r and they were in stitches over the woman who continued to lose after their friend went down because of the fireworks. Online users had jokes about the firework that landed on the man on New Year's. Watch the video of the young lady and her friend with the comments below:

KaYMoonaY said:

"That was personal.. I think it's his ex gf."

Kevin_Jr_Moeng wrote:

"Nyaa, this was personal and targeted. He will speak up a le ready😭… why did he look before getting shot at?😭"

YT:Mosa Pheha commented:

"Omg these things are actually kinda dangerous cause imagine if it got the eye😭"

Mickey🐁. speculated:

"What a coincidence that you look down while the firework was shot at him😂😂😂were you part of this??😂"😭

Venetic_Shibabu said:

"And bro was watching his back the whole video, how did they get him 😭"

Tumi Ramonyepele the creator added:

"Someone said he's gonna start having bright ideas? Guys me and my friend are gonna sue y'all 😂😭 😭 le creative waitse."

andiswa simelane🌟 added:

"The fact that he looked in that direction before getting hit 😭"

Bokang WROTE:

"They were aiming at him, there's no way 😭"

QueenMikaaaa was amused:

"The way you just covered your ear and continued singing 😭"

sindi remarked:

'It's because he was singing wrong lyrics."

Jama 🥷🩶 was amused:

"You even blocked your ear so you wouldn't hear him cry for help 😑"

KobolaMaseka joked:

"The way he was looking around before he got hit? He was sensing it😭"

