A TikTok video showed a family gathering where people were paying attention to their uncle

The man in the clip had people laughing after he pulled off a hilarious stunt to entertain his relatives

The video of the man and his family was a viral hit as people were thoroughly amused

In a video on TikTok, one man fulfilled the role of the fun uncle. He was putting on a spectacle to amuse everyone in his family.

An uncle used the braai stand to impress his family. Image: @keabetswe_kgalalelo

Source: TikTok

The video of the stunt that the man pulled off received thousands of likes. Online users were raising about the uncle who pulled off a questionable stunt.

A TikTok video by @keabetswe_kgalalelo shows an uncle who was having a blast at the family gathering. He decided to do a party trick at a family braai. He lifted the braai stand that had meat on it over his head and balanced it. His family members cheered for him after he managed to do it without an accident.

An uncle risked meat at a braai to amuse his family. Image: Photo by Desativado / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa amused by uncle's braai stunt

Many people thought that the man in the video by @keabetswe_kgalalelo, trying to entertain his family, was hilarious. Online users commented that the man was a typical fun uncle. Watch the video of the uncle and read people's comments below

thatop wondered:

"Why some of us don't have a dad or uncle😒"

Nomthandazo Chauke wrote:

"Not me waiting for the meat to be on the grass😭"

Lynn joked:

"I’m afraid that one uncle in my family is the one I call dad "

Brendonunknown wonered:

"But if he messed up?! 😂😂 this would have been a very different video😂"

Gomsa Maleps 🔥♦️ commented:

"At least yours doesn't drop it.... 😏😏Mine won't even come near the braai stand cause we know him very well."

Kabelo Magale wrote:

"That kind of excitement is not allowed, especially when it comes to meat😂"

Carnel💕 added:

"This type of uncles are the best shame😂😭no dull moments with them😁"

Rindzi The Great ✨🦋🐚 added:

"One mistake, the whole family is angry."

Ntombi💝joked about uncle's stunt:

"I'm convinced ithengwe nguye inyama I just can't prove it 🤣"

Tshepo authi e Grand 🇿🇦 imagined:

"At that time, he didn't even contribute even a cent😂

dazanation added, joked about the uncle:

"Malume is literally playing with fire😭 "

Luv4an3le~ expected the worst of the uncle:

"Imagine if the meat fell on the floor 😭✋🏽"

thendo malange laughed:

"The stakes are high🤣"

Other Briefly News stories about funny moments

A lady made South Africans laugh when she successfully stole meat off a braai in a TikTok video.

People were amused by a TikTok video of a woman's stunt with a pot that ended badly because of a man at Umgidi.

A young man shared a TikTok video explaining how his friends made him miss Christmas with his parents by pulling a prank on him.

People joked about a Xhosa woman who used science to know when her brewed traditional beer was ready for consumption.

Source: Briefly News