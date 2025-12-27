A TikTok video showed a woman who taught others about preparing traditional beer

The lady went viral for showing her foolproof way of making sure she prepared the beer correctly

Online users were stunned after seeing the Xhosa lady’s impressive beer-making hack

A woman posted a TikTok video about preparing traditional beer. She went viral after giving people an amazing tip about brewing beer.

The video of the woman and her traditional beer amassed thousands of likes from the man. Online users commented on the clip about making beer.

In a video, @mihlali_jingisa.showed people that she always knows when her traditional beer is ready. The lady lit a match and then lowered it into the drum of brewed beer. The flame on the matchstick extinguished, indicating there is carbon dioxide in the drum from the fermentation.

South Africa impressed by beer brewing hack

People thought the video of the beer brewing hack was amazing. The lady in the clip by @mihlali_jingisa impressed online users. Watch the video of the woman brewing and read people’s comments below:

YT: Dikeledi Meletse🤍 wrote:

"Omg this is so revealing bc I literally have been preparing umqombothi this week, and I'm about to sieve it tomorrow morning 😭🙏🏽"

Musa wrote:

"No wonder Eastern Cape people are sleeping pansi😏😂"

Dalden710 added:

"That absolutely shouldn’t be indoors. everyone bout to sleep real good, forever."

Thabiso 🍂 added:

"I'm a chemical engineer, and I thought there'd be an explosion. I'm disappointed in myself 😭"

AnastasiaP gushed:

"The Americans are saying we will pass out from the CO2😭💔 Maybe our grandmothers were vampires 😭how did they survive?😭"

figment_of_imagination11wrote:

"I don't even know what that is, but that "haaaa" let me know that it's perfect."

_thabang_m added:

"That’s chemistry, this can be taught in school. Fermentation releases CO2, and fire needs Oxygen to keep burning. Our people know it was just not documented. I’ve never been happier to see a traditional brew 😂❤"

Mr Slo wrote:

"Checking if it is producing gases, when the fire goes out, there are gases nd no more oxygen, and alcohol is produced by fermentation."

Manni 🫶🏾 commented:

"Confirming the presence of CO2 using a burning splint😏(I was traumatised by chemistry this past semester)"

Clayton feeney wrote:

"Ya'll need to chill, it's not like the match didn't burn in the room, I promise there's still oxygen🤣"

LADYPRU87 💃👸 gushed:

"That's why I used my grandfather's mqobothi to stop our neighbours house from burning down 🙃"

Xolani M🇿🇦 added:

"Loving this. Seeing the comment section and people knowing about CO2 and fermentation. 💯😭 I found my people."

